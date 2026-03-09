Find out which fast-food chains serve the most delicious seasoned fries.

French fries are a fast food favorite that pairs well with everything from burgers to chicken and even roast beef sandwiches. What’s even better than a side of crispy and delicious fries? Cajun or seasoned French fries. I am such a sucker for Cajun fries. After all, regular fries are a bit, well, flavorless to me. Luckily, there are a bunch of great options with a little bit of a kick. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best Cajun fries.

Cook Out Cajun Fries

Cook Out’s Cajun fries have amassed a cult following. The crispy, smoky, and slightly spicy side dish is seasoned with a blend of salt, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and onion powder. “Cookout is criminally underrated,” one Redditor declares. “I absolutely love the flimsy but sort of crunchy texture of their fries,” another writes.

Five Guys Cajun Fries

Five Guys Cajun Fries are hand-cut and seasoned with the chain’s trademark Cajun blend. Diners are obsessed. “5 Guys Cajun fries are the best there is,” one person says. “This is clearly the answer,” another says.

Popeyes Cajun Fries

Lots of fast-food lovers swear by Popeyes Cajun Fries for their crispy texture and bold Cajun seasoning, which pairs perfectly with the chain’s trademark fried chicken. “Popeye’s Cajun fries are legit,” a Redditor confirms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangles Cajun Fries

Bojangles Cajun-accented seasoned potatoes also pair perfectly with the chicken. Diners maintain they are the real deal. “Everyone needs to try bojangles fries with their seasoning. Unreal especially if fresh,” one Redditor says.

Rally’s Cajun Style Fries

Lots of diners mentioned that Rally’s and Checker’s had the absolute most delicious spicy fries. “Rallys had the best seasoned fries in fast food. I stuff them in a pillow and smell them til i fall asleep. Last night it took 8 hours,” one says. ” I will go out of my way to get those fries,” another adds. “My office did a French fry bracket with 16 different fast food restaurants, all locations close to our office so we could control freshness. Each contest was head to head between two fast food restaurants judged blind. Rallys/Checkers won it all. It beat Five Guys, McDonald’s, and every other popular spot you can imagine… everyone was shocked,” one person says.

Arby’s Cajun Fries

Arby’s seasoned/curly fries were highly cited as the best Cajun fries of all. “Best fries hands down,” a Redditor says. “Arby’s curly fries destroy chic-fil-a’s waffle fries. IDK how any one could put them in the same category,” another says. “Arby’s surpasses McDonald’s tenfold. Had their fries at a restaurant for the first time and they were phenomenal,” another argues. “The tightly curled ones are my favorite,” one specifies.

Jack-in-the-Box Cajun Fries Option

Another drive-through fast food favorite for Cajun fries? Jack-in-the-Box. “Jack-in-the-Box does good seasoned curly fries,” says a Redditor. “Way better than Arby’s,” another says.