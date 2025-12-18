3 Chains With the Best Coconut Shrimp, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which chain restaurants serve the crispiest, most crave-worthy coconut shrimp.

Sweet, crispy, and irresistibly crunchy, coconut shrimp is a crowd favorite for a reason. The dish’s sweet-and-savory contrast is part of its appeal, with the natural sweetness of coconut perfectly complementing salty, briny shrimp. That balance makes each bite more interesting than standard fried shrimp. It’s a popular menu item at seafood restaurants—and according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals, a few chains consistently get it right. Here are her top three picks for the best coconut shrimp.

Shaggy’s

Shaggy’s is a small regional award-winning Mississippi chain that serves fresh Gulf seafood dishes, including coconut shrimp.

“Shaggy’s Coconut Shrimp Platter features 15 coconut-breaded, jumbo shrimp, served with Asian zing sauce, fried potatoes, and hush puppies,” Chef Rena explains. “The zing sauce is a perfect complement to the shrimp, and in my opinion, what allows the dish to stand out.”

Red Lobster

After years of financial troubles, Red Lobster is making a big comeback and fans are excited to see the seafood chain thriving. It's also wowing plenty of culinary pros like Chef Rena's who loves going for the coconut shrimp.

“The piña colada dipping sauce that accompanies the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp at Red Lobster is sweet and tropical, and makes for an ideal pairing for the hand-breaded, crispy shrimp,” she says.

Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill

Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill has two locations in South Carolina and is making a big impression with their oceanfront dining experience and tasty food.

“One of Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill’s specialties and most popular dishes is their coconut shrimp,” says Chef Rena. “Their version is a good example of how a coconut should be: perfectly crunchy and not too greasy.” She adds, “Plus, the fact that you can enjoy the shrimp in the beach area makes the experience just as fun as the dish.”

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Coconut Shrimp

Before ordering your next platter of coconut shrimp, here’s what to look for according to Chef Rena.

​​”A well-made coconut shrimp features large, juicy shrimp encased in golden, crispy coconut coating,” she explains. “The shrimp should remain tender and retain its natural flavor, and the coating should not overwhelm the dish’s overall flavor profile.” She continues, “The sweetness and texture of the coconut should complement it. Ideally, the coconut shrimp should stand on their own, but a dipping sauce should make them even better.”