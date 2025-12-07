5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Grilled Shrimp Skewers, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the five restaurant chains serving the most flavorful grilled shrimp skewers.

When you’re in the mood for something simple yet satisfying, shrimp skewers always hit the spot. They’re a nice mix of flavor, texture, versatility, and convenience when you want a light meal that feels indulgent without being heavy. Grilled shrimp skewers look easy enough to make, but getting them right takes precision—perfect seasoning, just the right amount of char and cooked to tender, juicy perfection. While many restaurants try, only a handful consistently nail the balance. To find out which chains are serving the most flavorful, chef-approved shrimp skewers, Eat This, Not That! turned to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, who shares his top five choices.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is making a comeback after serious financial woes and people are taking notice of the chain’s delicious dishes again, like its shrimp skewers–it’s a classic choice. “Their version feels familiar and satisfying, featuring plump shrimp grilled in a rich, garlic-butter marinade that lets the seafood’s sweetness shine,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s a consistently well-prepared plate that feels like a treat, especially when paired with their warm Cheddar Bay biscuits.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill offers a shrimp and scallop skewer that’s a must-have. “At Bonefish Grill, the focus is on freshness, and their shrimp skewers are a perfect example,” says Chef Corrie. “They are known for bright, citrus-forward marinades that complement, rather than overwhelm, the clean taste of high-quality shrimp,” he adds, “It’s a lighter, more refined take that makes you feel like you’re enjoying expertly grilled seafood at a coastal cafe.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse might be known for its famous bloomin onion appetizer and affordable steaks, but the shrimp skewers should not be overlooked.”For a reliably good shrimp skewer, Outback’s Grilled Shrimp On The Barbie is a classic dish that’s fresh and flavorful,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s a straightforward, satisfying choice that seafood fans trust for a generous and consistently delicious meal,” he adds.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Don’t let the name fool you. Yes, Joe’s Crab Shack obviously serves amazing crab, but the shrimp skewers are worthy as well. You can get two skewers served over rice and a side of seasonal vegetables for just $13.99–it’s a fulfilling meal that won’t drain your bank account. “It’s a lighter, healthier option that never skimps on taste,” says Chef Corrie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company offers a mix of nostalgia, fun vibes, and dependable seafood. The chain is built around “Forrest Gump” — the décor, menu, and even staff little touches lean into that vibe. For many diners it becomes more than a meal: it’s a quirky, shareable experience. While the chain doesn’t have shrimp skewers as a main dish, you can add them to any order for $8.99 per skewer, according to their menu. “Grilled to perfection, these skewers offer a unique and exciting fusion experience that stands out from the usual crowd,” says Chef Corrie.