4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Battered Haddock and Thick-Cut Wedges

Find the best restaurant chains serving crispy battered haddock and thick-cut potato wedges.

Haddock and wedge-style fries are a popular option at pub chains, where the thick-cut fries are a traditional side to the crispy, crunchy battered fish. Haddock is always a treat when you find it on a menu: This mild, sweet fish lends itself perfectly to the hearty batter for a classic U.K-inspired dish that is truly delicious when made with love and care. Here are four chains where the haddock and thick chunky chips hit the spot.

The Pub

The Pub has the ‘Best Fish & Chips in the US’ on the menu, available in half and full sizes. This tasty meal is made with award-winning, beer-battered haddock, and served with housemade tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw, and of course proper thick chips. “Their best fish & chips in the USA is legit the best. It does come with an excellent tartar sauce, but the fish and batter is so amazing you don’t need it,” one diner raved.

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub

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The Fish n’ Chip at O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub is made with beer battered haddock served with a salad and thick steak-cut fries. “The food was absolutely on point, with a large variety of classic plates to choose from — fresh, flavorful, and served in generous portions. Highly recommend the fish and chips… perfectly cooked and delicious. Great flavor, great portions, and great service every time!” one fan shared.

Bull and Bear Roadhouse

The Pub Fish & Chips at Bull and Bear Roadhouse does not disappoint. This dish is made with battered haddock fillet served with thick-cut fries, cornbread, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. The Loaded Salt Potatoes are also a filling appetizer, topped with bacon, pulled pork, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and scallions.

Bill Gray’s

The Famous Haddock Fish Fry at Bill Gray’s is made with beer-battered haddock, served with choice of any two sides including thick French Fries, Cole Slaw, Tater Tots or Macaroni Salad. “Never had a fish fry from Bill Grays. The meal was excellent!” one fan shared. “The fish was very good, a large piece of haddock across the plate. Seasoned and fried very well.”