6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Seafood Platters, According to Diners

These chains serve top-rated fried platters with shrimp, fish, and more.

Seafood platters are the perfect meal on days when you want a little bit of everything, from shrimp and fish to sides like fries and hush puppies. Lots of chains offer these hearty combos, but quantity doesn’t always mean quality, as diners well know. When cooked right with great ingredients, there’s nothing better than a fried seafood feast. So where are the best ones to be found? Here are six chain restaurants with the best platters, according to diners.

Landry’s Seafood House

The Fried Seafood Platter at Landry’s Seafood House is impressive: Each order contains shrimp, fried fish, seafood stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion strings, with the option to add stuffed crab or 5 fried oysters for a slight upcharge. “Fantastic food. We had the fried sea food platter and broiled sea food platter and both were excellent. The batter on the fried sea food platter was not heavy and seasoned to perfection. The atmosphere was really nice and the service was fast and extremely polite,” one diner shared.

Shrimp Basket

The Seafood Basket at Shrimp Basket is a delicious pick containing gulf tail-on shrimp, gulf popcorn shrimp, oysters, flounder, and stuffed crab. “We stopped by Shrimp Basket during our road trip. We ordered blackened redfish, seafood basket and Gumbo. Everything is delicious and the service is fast and excellent,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has a reputation as being “touristy” but the food checks out, every time. Forrest’s Seafood Feast contains Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce. “The food was really good—fresh shrimp dishes, tasty sides, and well-made drinks,” one happy customer said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The seafood platters at Joe’s Crab Shack are packed with quality seafood diners love. The East Coast Platter contains crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, topped with lemon butter, fried fish fillet, popcorn shrimp, and fries and coleslaw. “The food came out hot and fresh, and everything tasted great. The atmosphere was fun and relaxed — perfect for families. We’ll definitely be back!” one fan shared.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s has a whopping Full Boat 10pc Special on the menu, containing 10 piece True Cod, Fries, Coleslaw and a Bowl of Chowder. “Best fast food experience I’ve ever had. Everything came out crispy and perfectly fried. Staff was super nice too,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has several options for seafood platters and baskets diners can feast one, like the aptly named Admiral’s Feast. This big plate of food includes Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides. “When you are hungry for seafood and you are tired of the same olde thing everyone else is offering return to The Source. Combo choices for every palate,” one diner shared.