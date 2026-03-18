7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Loaded Potato Skins and Sour Cream

These top-rated chain restaurants serve the best cheesy, bacon-topped potato skins.

Loaded potato skins are a delicious appetizer, with all the best parts of a baked potato but without it being too filling, especially before the main meal. Usually topped with items like cheese, bacon, and scallions, these indulgent menu items are perfect for sharing and the ultimate savory, cheesy comfort food. Here are seven chain restaurants with the best loaded potato skins served with tangy, rich sour cream.

Texas Roadhouse Tater Skins

Texas Roadhouse Tater Skins are a massive appetizer definitely meant for sharing: This huge platter consists of 8 baked potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, served with sour cream for dipping. Baked instead of fried, the skins on these potatoes are soft. “Right now, Texas Roadhouse is my favorite because the potato/cheese/bacon ratio is just spot on,” one diner shared.

99 Restaurants Classic Potato Skins

The Classic Potato Skins at 99 Restaurants are a show stopper of an appetizer: Melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and applewood smoked bacon layered on top of crispy potato skins, served with sour cream. Cheese-lovers will also love the Chicken Fajita Flatbread, which is a crisp flatbread glazed with queso and topped with fajita-spiced grilled chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bennigan’s Cheesy Potato Skins

Pub chain Bennigan’s has delicious, hearty Cheesy Potato Skins on the menu: Thick-cut potato skins filled with Cheddar Cheese, bacon, and green onion, and served with sour cream. The menu is packed with delicious cheesy appetizers for anyone who wants to mix and match.

Black Angus Loaded Potato Skins

Black Angus Loaded Potato Skins are a popular appetizer made with Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions. The Wagon Wheel Sampler is perfect for diners who want a little of everything: Crispy garlic-pepper zucchini, chipotle-Buffalo chicken tenders, loaded potato skins, and shrimp cocktail.

Wendy’s Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato

Wendy’s has several delightful loaded potatoes on the menu, like the Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato: A hot, fluffy potato topped with the classic combination of chives, and sour cream. There’s also a Bacon Cheese Baked Potato and Chili & Cheese Baked Potato (a hot and fluffy potato topped with Wendy’s signature meaty, flavorful chili, rich, creamy cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar).

TGI Fridays Loaded Potato Skins

TGI Fridays arguably put Loaded Potato Skins on the map, so credit where credit is due. This classic app is made with “the best part of the potato”, loaded with hickory-smoked bacon, melty cheese, Ranch sour cream, and green onions.

Logan’s Roadhouse Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins

Logan’s Roadhouse serves up Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions, served with sour cream. The Queso & Chips (served with tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo) are also cheesy perfection.