2 Chain Restaurants With the Best Maine Lobster Salads, According to Chefs

Chefs share the 2 best chain restaurants serving up crave-worthy Maine lobster salads.

There’s something undeniably special about Maine lobster salad. Made with sweet chunks of chilled lobster lightly dressed with mayo and simple seasonings, the dish is all about letting the seafood shine. While it’s often associated with seaside shacks along the New England coast, you don’t have to travel all the way to Maine to enjoy it. It’s not easy to find this salad at just any seafood chain, but two well-known restaurants do the salad justice, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. Read on.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Maine Lobster Salad

It takes more than just pieces of lobster on top of a bed of greens to be worthy. You need texture and flavor!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“A great Maine lobster salad recipe begins with perfectly cooked, chilled lobster that’s sweet and tender, lightly dressed to preserve its natural flavor, and balanced with fresh, crisp elements for texture and brightness,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a Maine Lobster Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette that Chef Dennis raves about.

“The salad highlights sweet, tender lobster that’s gently cooked and chilled to preserve its delicate texture,” he says. “The bright citrus vinaigrette adds a clean, refreshing lift, balancing richness while allowing the natural flavor of the lobster to remain the true star of the plate.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Shellfish Louise Salad at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar features North Atlantic lobster, colossal shrimp and king crab and it’s a must-try, says Chef Dennis.

“Fleming’s Shellfish Louise Salad features chilled, perfectly cooked shellfish layered over crisp greens with a classic, creamy Louise dressing that adds richness without masking the seafood’s natural sweetness,” he explains. “It’s a refined balance of texture, freshness, and indulgence that feels both elegant and satisfying.”