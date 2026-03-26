4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Pork Chops and Cinnamon Apples

These popular chains serve the perfect comfort food pairing of savory chops and sweet apples.

Savory pork chops and sweet, cinnamon apples are the perfect pairing, but it’s not always easy to find restaurants that serve this comfort-food classic. Whether bone-in or boneless, fried, grilled, or roasted, pork chops are a delicious protein option often cheaper than the typical beef options. If you’re craving perfectly cooked pork with delicious apples on the side, these four spots have you covered. Here are four chain restaurants where the pork chops and cinnamon apples are outstanding.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is known for offering tasty steaks at good value, but the chain also has excellent chicken and pork options: The Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chop plate contains one bone-in 10 oz. pork chop served with cinnamon apples. Those in the Carolinas can opt for the two smaller chops plate. “The hometown favorite – two perfectly grilled thick-cut pork chops served with cinnamon apples,” the chain says. “Includes choice of one side, Caesar or house salad and our delicious yeast rolls.”

Ruth’s Chris

The Pork Chop plate at Ruth’s Chris contains one flavorful fine-grained center cut chop, served sizzling with sliced cinnamon apples. “They have the best pork chop I have ever had!” one diner raved about the fan-favorite menu item. “Let me tell you something, Ruth’s Chris steak house got some of the best pork chops I’ve ever tasted,” another said.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. has delicious Grilled Pork Chops on the menu, served with apple and the choice of two sides. Chops can be made Cajun, Garlic-seasoned, or Teriyaki-glazed. Fans of comfort food will also appreciate the Homemade Meatloaf, a savory sweet-glazed meatloaf served over real mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops are seasoned, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy. This plate is served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and diners can opt for the Fried Cinnamon Apples to round off this hearty dish. “Oh man love the fried apples….but also love gravy on biscuits,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e