5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Tater Tots, According to Diners

Find the five best chain restaurants serving perfectly crispy tater tots.

If there is an option between French fries and tater tots, I will always go with the tots. Not only do tater tots remind me of my youth, when they seemed to be everywhere, but there is also something so delicious about them that I can’t quite put my finger on. Maybe it is the way they are so perfectly crispy on the outside but textured and chewy on the inside. Or how they manage to carry seasoning a little better than a fry. I wish every chain restaurant served them, but only a handful do. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best tater tots.

Sonic Drive-In Tots

Sonic Drive-In Tots are the gold standard of fast-food tots, covered in a savory seasoned salt. Somehow, they have managed to taste the same for decades. “There is no oven in sonic. They are deep fried and the ingredients have not changed,” write a Redditor. “They remind me of McDonald’s hash browns,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco John’s Potato Olés

Taco John’s Potato Olés are the Mexican chain’s signature round tots seasoned with bold spices that make them truly unique. “Taco John’s Potato Olés are in a league of their own,” a Redditor says. “Olés are to die for, I’m sad we don’t have TJ in Arizona,” a Redditor says.

Smashburger Smash Tots

Smashburger Smash Tots are one of my favorite fast-food sides of all time: “Crispy golden brown tots tossed in rosemary, garlic, olive oil,” the menu reads. They are way more sophisticated in terms of seasoning than other chains, making them feel more gourmet. And, they are perfectly crispy on the outside.

Taco Time Tots

​​Another Mexican chain in the Pacific Northwest has a great tot option. “Taco Time NW has great tots for those in the Pacific Northwest,” one person says. “Best fast food tots!!! Nice crunchy outside with a soft center, perfection. Also their salsa makes for a great dunking sauce,” another agrees.

Freddy’s Tots

A lot of diners swear by Freddy’s Tots, maintaining that they are a hidden fast food treasure. “Idk why more people aren’t talking about Freddy’s tots. Actual crispy perfection, not an oily mess like some places,” one person suggested. Freddy’s Tots are “Crispy tots pre-seasoned with Freddy’s seasoning,” according to the menu. “freddy’s tots are perfect for when you want that golden crunch and cheesy goodness anytime,” another adds.