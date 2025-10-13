7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Tuna Melts

A really well-made tuna melt is one of the best sandwiches you can get—this cheesy, savory, crunchy sandwich is truly special. Tuna sandwich fans usually have their at-home recipe they swear by but if you’re out and about and craving this menu item, there are a few chains where the sandwiches are amazing. Here are seven chains with the best tuna melts you can get.

Quiznos

Quiznos has a Tuna Melt on its Classic Subs menu. This classic favorite is made with tuna salad, melted cheddar, pickles, and tomatoes, served toasted for that perfect melty crunchy sandwich option. “Best tuna sandwiches I’ve ever had. I don’t even like tuna sandwiches that much. So. Good,” one Redditor said.

Subway

Check your local Subway to see if it offers the Tuna Melt option. This sandwich is made with 100% real wild-caught tuna with mayo, fresh onion and melty provolone cheese, which “brings the best ingredients together for a satisfying bite of fresh and savory flavors.”

7 Best Fried Fish Menu Items According to Diners

Friendly’s

Friendly’s offers a Tuna Salad SuperMelt fans will love. “Dive into our Tuna Melt!” the chain says. “Tuna salad, tomato and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough bread bread. Served with golden fries. It’s not just a melt; it’s a taste adventure that’ll have you hooked!”

National Coney Island

National Coney Island has a delicious Tuna Melt on the menu. Each sandwich contains the chain’s housemade tuna salad, which is made with albacore tuna, mayonnaise and diced celery served with melted Swiss on grilled rye bread. For a lighter option, there’s a freshly-madeTuna Sandwich made with albacore tuna salad, lettuce and tomato on any toasted bread.

Togo’s

Togo’s has a Tuna Melt on the Classics Menu, made with albacore tuna salad and cheddar. Fans can also choose an Albacore Tuna Sandwich made from premium tuna with sweet pickle relish. These options can be made Togo’s Style, which includes Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles, Sliced Pepperoncini and Salt & Pepper.

Blimpie

Blimpie had a limited-time Tuna Melt alongside its classic Tuna Sub. “Blimpie’s Tuna Melt features the brand’s signature tuna with American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, spinach and mayo on ciabatta bread that’s grilled panini-style and served warm,” the chain said. Bring it back, Blimpie!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Fish

Which Wich

Which Wich has a hearty Tuna Melt Sub on the menu, made with Tuna Salad and Cheddar. There’s also a classic Tuna Sub available for those who want a cold sandwich. “Honestly, I go to Which-Wich when I’m craving a tuna sandwich. They’ve never disappointed,” one Redditor said.