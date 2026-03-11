Love free bread? Discover the 6 best chain restaurants with unlimited bread and butter.

For some people, a complimentary bread basket and butter is an added perk. For others, it is the main draw. If you are a fan of feasting on gluten, there are a handful of chain restaurants where you can get an unlimited fix for free with the purchase of a meal. Whether you prefer breadsticks, hot, yeasty rolls, or brown bread, there is a restaurant for you. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best unlimited bread and butter.

Logan’s Roadhouse Yeast Rolls

If you are a fan of yesty, large, buttery from-scratch rolls, head to Logan’s Roadhouse. Some diners hit the steak spot just for the free bread and butter. The “rolls have always been good,” a Facebooker says.

Texas Roadhouse Yeast Rolls

Texas Roadhouse rolls also have a cult following. The restaurant bakes its yeasty rolls fresh every 5 minutes, and they are delicious. But the honey-cinnamon butter that they come with is a special sort of heaven. They are so delicious that the brand now sells them at grocery stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Over at Red Lobster, cheesy garlic biscuits have a cult following, and diners maintain they are borderline addictive. “It’s hard to beat those red lobster biscuits. They may have crack in them,” one Redditor says. “The biscuits are the best thing Red Lobster serves! Which is kind of a problem when you’re supposed to be a seafood restaurant, not a biscuit restaurant…” another agrees.

LongHorn Steakhouse Honey Wheat

LongHorn Steakhouse’s bread basket, filled with warm honey wheat loaves, is one of my family’s favorites. The Takeout reported that Epi Breads, a small bakery in Atlanta, supplies the chain with the sweet, soft, and airy bread. Once it hits the table, it’s always a free-for-all with my kids.

Olive Garden Garlic Breadsticks

The never-ending salty breadsticks at Olive Garden put the Italian chain on the map in 1982 and are a crowd-pleaser. Served hot, the salty, buttery, just-crispy-enough-on-the-outside, soft-in-the-middle breadsticks keep diners returning. Before you ask for a second basket, keep in mind that a single breadstick is 140 calories with 460 mg of sodium.

Outback Steakhouse Bushman Bread

Outback complimentary brown bread is a special sort of deliciousness that is truly unique, per diners. “Its sweet molasses bread, best bread to have with butter, the perfect mix,” says one Redditor. It’s especially good slathered in butter.