7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best All-You-Can-Eat Fried Fish

DEK: Satisfy your seafood cravings with these popular fried fish deals.

How much fried fish can one person eat in one sitting? If you’ve always been curious, there are several places offering all-you-can-eat fish meals that will keep you going for days. Crispy on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside, these golden-fried fish menu items are hugely popular for the ultimate celebratory indulgence with friends and family. Here are seven restaurants serving the best all-you-can-eat fried fish.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners can indulge in an endless buffet packed with great food, drinks, and desserts, and that includes fried fish options too. “Fried chicken may get all the glory, but the real ones know that fried fish is a solid dish in its own right. And we’re serving up both at your local Golden Corral. Lucky you!” the chain says. Guests can also enjoy all-you-can-eat steak and butterfly shrimp right now.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has a popular AYCE seafood buffet diners are obsessed with. Along with fried pollock, there is also fried scallops and fried shrimp on the menu. “Our all-you-can-eat seafood buffets are one of our most popular offerings, featuring everything from succulent crab legs and juicy shrimp to delicious oysters and scallops,’ the chain says.

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet has delicious fried flounder on the menu, as well as a host of other goodies like Snow Crab legs, fried scallops, prime rib, and more. “If you love seafood this is the place to go! All you can eat seafood buffet…yes please!” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet diners can tuck in to delicious Fish & Chips on Fridays, which is seafood day. There’s also Fried Shrimp and Coconut Shrimp options, available after 4 p.m. Those who want a lighter bite can opt for the Lemon Dijon Salmon or Shrimp Fried Rice.

Village Inn

Some Village Inn restaurants offer guests AYCE Fish Fry Fridays from 5pm til close. “I was so surprised to find out that they make a lot of their own food – pizza crust, all of their sauces, pickles, fries, and I might be missing a few. I HIGHLY recommend their pizza and their fish platter,” one diner said.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner offers an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Friday on Fridays starting at 4 p.m. “Fridays just hit different when they involve hand-breaded, flaky fish and a whole lot of crunch,” the chain says. 🎣 Friday Fish Fry Platter – ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT pollock, perfectly golden and fried to perfection, served every Friday after 4pm. 🐟 Friday Fish Fry Sandwich – Stacked high and packed with flavor, also served every Friday after 4pm!”

Shoney’s

Shoney’s has an AYCE Seafood Bar on Friday nights where guests can eat their fill of classics like fried fish but a whole lot more, too: Guests can indulge in Whole Catfish, Deviled Crab, Fried Whitefish, Baked Fish, Baked Salmon, Bite Size Shrimp, Butterfly Shrimp, Steamed Shrimp, Crab Salad, Fried Chicken, Hushpuppies, Oysters, Clam Strips and more.