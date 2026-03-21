4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Marsala, According to Chefs

Chefs share which chain restaurants serve the most flavorful chicken marsala.

Chicken Marsala is a flavorful tribute to Italian cuisine that has become a staple on menus across the U.S. The dish features browned chicken cutlets, often lightly breaded, served in a rich, savory mushroom sauce. What sets it apart is the Marsala wine, which adds a slightly sweet, deep flavor that makes the sauce irresistible. While it is simple in concept, not every restaurant gets it right—some sauces can be too thin, too heavy or lack the balance of flavors that make the dish shine. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share the top four chains that deliver.

​​What Makes a Great Chicken Marsala

According to Chef Dennis, a few things elevate the dish. “A great Chicken Marsala starts with lightly floured chicken cutlets that are sautéed until golden and tender,” he says. “The magic happens in the sauce, where mushrooms, Marsala wine and pan drippings come together to create a rich, slightly sweet and deeply savory finish.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill strikes a balance between approachable Italian-American classics and consistently delicious dishes like Chicken Marsala. “Carrabba’s serves a classic interpretation with tender sautéed chicken and a flavorful Marsala wine sauce loaded with mushrooms,” says Chef Dennis. “The sauce has that rich, savory depth that makes Chicken Marsala such a comforting Italian-American favorite.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy delivers classic flavorful Italian-American dishes in generous portions, with a welcoming atmosphere and consistent quality. The chain is a go-to for Chef Dennis. “Maggiano’s prepares a well-balanced version that highlights the earthy flavor of mushrooms and the sweetness of Marsala wine,” he says. “The sauce coats the chicken beautifully, creating a rich and satisfying dish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden

Olive Garden puts a must-try twist on the classic dish. The chain offers a grilled chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, which Chef Dennis praises. “Olive Garden’s Stuffed Chicken Marsala is approachable and comforting, featuring sautéed chicken breasts with mushrooms in a savory wine sauce,” he explains. “It’s a familiar take on the classic that delivers the flavors people expect from this traditional dish.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Many places serve Chicken Marsala with mashed potatoes or vegetables, but Romano’s Macaroni Grill features it with capellini, a tasty way to enjoy the dish. “Macaroni Grill leans into a rustic Italian style with a Marsala sauce highlighting mushrooms and wine-forward flavor,” Chef Dennis explains. “The dish feels hearty and well-rounded, with a sauce that complements the tender chicken perfectly.”