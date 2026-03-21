5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fettuccine Alfredo, According to Chefs

Five top chefs reveal which chain restaurants serve up the richest and creamiest fettuccine alfredo.

Fettuccine Alfredo is the ultimate comfort pasta—rich, creamy, and incredibly satisfying. There’s nothing better than a buttery bowl with the right amount of sauce and cheese. It’s a truly indulgent meal, and while it’s easy to find on most Italian menus, not every spot gets it right. But according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, there are a handful of chains that do the dish justice. Here are the top five.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

At Maggiano’s Little Italy, their fettuccine Alfredo is rich and creamy, made with Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, and roasted garlic. “You can top it with Parmesan-crusted chicken or jumbo shrimp to make it a full meal, and the garlic adds a subtle depth that keeps the dish from feeling one-dimensional—a delicious twist on a classic favorite,” says Chef Corrie.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill keeps fettuccine Alfredo traditional with butter, cream, and Parmesan. But what makes this chain unique is its customization. “You can add chicken or shrimp if you want, or go all out with Italian sausage, prosciutto, mushrooms, and roasted peppers,” says Chef Corrie. “They let you build your own pasta situation.” He adds, “Many of their classic pasta dishes are inspired by the founder’s grandmother’s recipes, giving a nod to traditional Italian comfort food.”

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s keeps its fettuccine Alfredo simple and satisfying. “Made with Parmesan, garlic, and Italian herbs, it’s creamy without being over the top,” says Chef Corrie. “The chicken version adds oven-roasted breast for extra protein, making it a quick, fuss-free option when you want comforting pasta fast.”

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Buca di Beppo

Beloved for its family-style setting, generous portions and wacky, fun decor, Buca di Beppo is the go-to for fettuccine alfredo, according to Chef Corrie. “Their fettuccine Alfredo comes in sizes for one person or enough for three or five,” he says. “It’s creamy and shareable, exactly what you want when you’re eating with a group. They also use the Alfredo sauce in other dishes like the Cheese Manicotti, which stacks Parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta with both Alfredo and marinara. A great spot for feeding a crowd.”

Olive Garden

At Olive Garden, you can also create your own pasta, so there are plenty of choices when it comes to fettuccine Alfredo. “The classic is butter, cream, Parmesan, and garlic,” says Chef Corrie. “Then there are versions with chicken, shrimp, chicken tortelloni, and seafood. So whatever you’re in the mood for, they probably have it. It’s reliable, consistently creamy, and exactly what you expect when you walk in the door. A solid choice for Alfredo anytime.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e