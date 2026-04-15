5 Best Chain Restaurants With Fried Chicken Sides, According to Chefs

Chef picks top chain restaurants with standout fried chicken sides.

Fried chicken is one of the most delicious things to enjoy. Whether you’re at a backyard event, party or hitting the drive-thru at your favorite spot, fried chicken never disappoints. But as any chef will tell you, great fried chicken is only part of the equation. The sides can make—or break—the entire experience.

“​​A truly great side for fried chicken should balance the crispy, savory richness with contrasting textures and flavors,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “I always look for sides that bring a little freshness, a touch of sweetness, or an extra layer of crunch to keep every bite interesting.” He adds, “The right pairing doesn’t compete with the chicken. Instead, it elevates the entire plate into a comforting, satisfying meal.”

There’s no shortage of chicken joints with good sides, but to highlight the best, Chef Dennis shares his five places.

Raising Cane’s – Coleslaw & Crinkle-Cut Fries

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Raising Cane’s keeps its menu simple, but that’s part of its appeal. For Chef Dennis, the two must-have sides are coleslaw and crinkle fries.

“The creamy, slightly tangy coleslaw cuts through the richness of the fried chicken, while the crinkle-cut fries add a soft, salty bite that’s perfect for dipping in their signature sauce.”

Pollo Campero – Sweet Plantains & Yuca Fries

Loved for its uniquely seasoned, crispy, and juicy Latin-style fried chicken, Pollo Campero’s sweet plantains and yuca fries are a go-to for Chef Dennis.

“Pollo Campero leans into bold, Latin-inspired flavors with sides that truly stand out,” he says. “The sweet plantains offer a caramelized sweetness that pairs beautifully with crispy chicken, while the yuca fries bring a dense, starchy crunch that’s both hearty and satisfying.”

Church’s – Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Fried Okra

If you’re craving a bit of Southern comfort, Church’s is the chain to go, according to Chef Dennis. The mashed potatoes and fried okra are impressive.

“The creamy mashed potatoes smothered in savory gravy complement the crispy chicken, while the fried okra adds a pop of crunch and a distinctly regional flavor that rounds out the meal.”

Wingstop – Cajun Fried Corn & Voodoo Fries

Wingstop goes all in on bold, indulgent flavors—and its sides are no exception. Chef Dennis raves about the Cajun fried corn and Voodoo fries.

“The Cajun fried corn is smoky, buttery, and just a little spicy, while the Voodoo fries are loaded with cheese, ranch, and Cajun seasoning,” he says. “Both sides bring indulgence and bold seasoning to every bite.”

Buffalo Wild Wings – Cheddar Cheese Curds & Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Buffalo Wild Wings embraces bar-style comfort food, with sides designed for sharing, like the cheddar cheese curds and beer-battered onion rings, which Chef Dennis highly recommends.

“The cheddar cheese curds are crispy on the outside and gooey inside, while the beer-battered onion rings offer a light, crunchy coating with a hint of sweetness that pairs well with fried favorites.”