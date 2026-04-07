5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Crispy Fish and Sweet Potato Fries

These chains offer crispy fish paired with perfectly seasoned sweet potato fries.

Sweet potato fries make a nice change from regular fries, with an entirely different taste and texture but still perfect with crispy fried fish. Many chains offer this sweet and savory side for a slight upcharge, but when cooked to perfection it’s worth it (many restaurants claim no one else can touch their version). If you want to mix it up for your next seafood date, here are her five chains serving the best crispy fish with sweet potato fries.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill offers diners sweet and salty crisp fried sweet potato fries to enjoy with meals such as the 3 Piece Battered Fish & Chips plate. This meal is made with crispy battered swai filets and pairs perfectly with sweet potato fries instead of regular fries. The Fried Catfish plate also has the option for sweet potato fries as a side.

Fisherman’s Market & Grill

Fisherman’s Market & Grill says it has the best crispy sweet potatoes in town, which go perfectly with meals like the Fish & Chips plate and the Halibut Special (grilled, battered, fried or Cajun, served with a choice of two sides). “Not only is the fish so fresh, their coleslaw is the best!” one diner said. “This time I added sweet potato fries that were insanely good!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Robin

Red Robin diners can get the tasty Crispy Fish & Shrimp Duo (golden-fried white filets and crispy, panko-breaded shrimp) or House-Battered Fish & Chips (white fish filets and tangy tartar sauce). These meals are perfectly paired with the Bottomless Sweet Potato Fries, which are thin cut sweet potatoes fried to perfection with a dash of salt.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers offers diners a delicious Tilapia Fish Sandwich with the option of Sweet Potato Fries. “The sweet potato fries were very meaty and honestly after the burgers we didn’t have much space to eat them,” one fan said. The chain also has elk and buffalo burgers, which is a little unexpected but very cool.

The Habit

The Ahi Tuna Filet at The Habit is made with line-caught, sushi-grade tuna steak with a teriyaki glaze, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and tartar sauce. This sandwich is ideal when paired with the chain’s crispy, salty, savory Sweet Potato Fries. Diners who want to mix it up can get the regular fries/sweet potato fries combo.