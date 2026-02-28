5 Best Frozen Scallops at Grocery Stores

These frozen scallops sear beautifully at home.

If you’re intimidated by the thought of cooking scallops at home, don’t be—this delicious seafood staple is actually one of the most straightforward things you can make, and it’s so fast, too. I was always slightly afraid of messing them up, but after practising on a huge bag of Costco scallops (included below) I couldn’t get over how simple and rewarding the process is. The key to making scallops at home is letting them dry out so you get a nice sear on them: The result is restaurant-quality scallops at a fraction of the price you would pay in any decent seafood spot. Here are five of the best frozen scallops you can get from the grocery store.

Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops

Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops are wild-caught in the USA. “I was staying with a friend who is an excellent cook so I bought them for her birthday. Of course, she made a wonderful dinner with them! There’s enough in the bag for several meals so the remaining scallops went into the freezer,” one fan said.

East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops

East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops is another Costco must-have shoppers rave about (this is the aforementioned big bag I learned to cook scallops with). These sweet, tender wild-caught frozen scallops defrost quickly and taste incredible. If you see them, try them—you won’t be disappointed.

Open Nature Wild Caught North Atlantic Colossal Sea Scallops

Open Nature Wild Caught North Atlantic Colossal Sea Scallops are a clean option with no additives and sourced in the U.S. “Very good quality even though some small pieces always ‘sneak in’,” one Vons shopper said. “the scallops have become one of our favorite mealsthe scallops have become one of our favorite meals,” another agreed.

Trader Joe’s Sea Scallops

Trader Joe's Sea Scallops are outstanding, shoppers say. "As I cut into it, the inside was tender and juicy, slightly translucent, and oh so flavorful. It practically melted in my mouth with a sweet, delicate taste, and that hint of caramelization from the sear was just divine," one raved.

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops are a huge hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “These are some of the sweetest scallops I have ever tried. They are 100% scallops without any added water and chemicals. These will definitely be my go-to scallops in the future,” one said.