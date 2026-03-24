These four chains serve up the best sirloin steak and onion rings.

One of my father’s favorite meals? Sirloin steak slathered in grilled onions. I myself prefer to eat my steak alongside some crispy onion rings or petals, but any way you prepare them, there is something about the flavor combination that just gets it right. If you are a fan of breaded and deep-fried onions as well as steak, there are a handful of places that get the meal just right. Here are 4 chain restaurants serving the best sirloin steak and onion rings.

Texas Roadhouse 8oz Sirloin

Texas Roadhouse serves up big-flavor steaks at an unbeatable value, and the best deal is the sirloin. The 8-ounce, served with sides, is delicious. If you want some fried onion action, order the “Cactus Blossom, a large, battered, and deep-fried onion cut to resemble a blooming flower. “Way better than outback,” one Redditor says. “A thing of beauty,” adds another.

LongHorn Renegade Sirloin Steak

On the LongHorn Steakhouse menu, the 8-oz. The Renegade Sirloin meal is the most popular order. For $19.29, you get a lean, hearty center-cut top sirloin, seasoned with the signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection, with a side and a salad of your choice. The sirloin is also on the kids’ menu. For an app, order the boldly seasoned, onion “Tonion”, which is basically a deconstructed version of the traditional Bloomin’ Onion, and it is divine. I recently feasted on the appetizer at my local LongHorn in Jenkintown, PA, and I couldn’t stop eating it. It comes with a zesty, creamy Thousand Island-style dipping sauce with a strong kick of horseradish.

Outback Center-Cut Sirloin

Outback‘s boldly seasoned Aussie-inspired steaks and legendary Bloomin’ Onion put the steakhouse on the map. The Outback Center Cut Sirloin is a popular option. “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” according to the menu, then “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides for $17.99. The 8-ounce version is $20.79. “The sirloin is the most popular, it’s a very lean steak,” one Redditor says. “Overall I’d say the sirloin is the best now,” another adds. And, diners stand by the fried onion dish. “OutBack’s seasoning on the blooming onion and the sauce is still the best,” one diner says.

Black Angus Top Sirloin

Black Angus offers a classic steakhouse atmosphere with amazing deals on juicy, delicious steaks. The 6-ounce top sirloin meal is just $19.99, which includes two classic sides. They also have signature giant, golden, and crispy onion rings designed as a thick-cut, crunchy sidekick to their steak meals. “Onion rings like you’ve never seen before! Visit Black Angus Steakhouse and enjoy the perfect crunch in every bite. 🤤❤️ Our giant onion rings are the perfect sidekick for your dining experience. You don’t want to miss this!” the brand exclaimed in an Instagram post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e