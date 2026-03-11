4 Chain Restaurants Known for the Fluffiest Buttermilk Biscuits

Find out which four chain restaurants serve the best, fluffiest buttermilk biscuits.

The only thing better than a buttermilk biscuit? One that is fluffy, warm, and cooked fresh. While your mother or grandmother’s from-scratch buttermilk biscuits may always be near and dear to your heart, if you are craving the comfort of the carby treat, there are a few restaurants that cook buttermilk biscuits fresh every day and every hour. Where can you indulge in the most delicious ones? Here are 4 chain restaurants, including some fast-food joints, serving the fluffiest, freshest buttermilk biscuits.

Hardee’s Made From Scratch Biscuit

If you head over to Hardee’s or Carl’s Jr. for breakfast, do not miss the big, fluffy breakfast biscuits. “We pride ourselves in making our biscuits the right way—from scratch. A batch of our warm, fluffy biscuits comes fresh out the oven every 15 minutes, ready to help you greet the day,” Hardee’s states on its website. “Hardee’s biscuits have been the best for 30 years. Always better than McDonalds,” one Redditor says.

Bojangles Made From Scratch Biscuit

Bojangles is devoted to staying true to its southern roots, which includes cooking up legendary from-scratch-made buttermilk biscuits. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says in a feed asking about the best fast food biscuits. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another.

Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuit

Popeyes serves up flaky, golden biscuits perfectly alongside its famous, juicy fried chicken. One Reddit poll ranked Popeyes the top biscuit among fast-food brands. “Popeyes biscuits are the only food that doubles as a meal and a workout. One bite in, and you’re fighting for your life to find a drink. I love em,” one person confirmed. “There is no biscuit better than Popeye’s,” added another. “Everybody knows Popeyes is the place with the good biscuits,” someone wrote in another Reddit feed. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Biscuit

Of all the sit-down chains, Cracker Barrel has the most legendary, homestyle biscuits baked fresh and served with gravy or jam. When the chain switched to frozen, they faced significant backlash and promptly took note, bringing them back fast. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption on an Instagram post. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company wrote across the clip. “Oh my gosh! We just stopped and ate breakfast yesterday and the biscuits were absolutely delicious!!!!” a diner commented.