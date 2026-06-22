From classic marinara-topped ravioli to upscale twists, these chains stand out.

When I was a kid, cheese ravioli was my favorite pasta dish. The classic Italian dish, pillows of pasta filled with a cheese mixture, and usually smothered in a marinara sauce, is deliciously satisfying. For whatever reason, it doesn’t seem to be as popular a dish today as it was during the 1980s and 1990s, but you can still enjoy it at a handful of chain restaurants. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best cheese ravioli, according to diners.

Olive Garden

The Ravioli Carbonara, “Cheese ravioli baked in a creamy sauce with bacon, topped with a blend of Italian cheeses,” and Cheese Ravioli, “Filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheeses, topped with your choice of homemade marinara or meat sauce and melted mozzarella,” are popular dishes at the Olive Garden. However, the toasted ravioli app is a true icon, featuring lightly fried pockets of beef-filled ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce. One Redditor shared, “I had the Olive Garden toasted ravioli appetizer months ago and cannot stop thinking about it.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

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Maggiano’s Little Italy’s jumbo Four-Cheese Ravioli with a little twist from the OG dish. Instead of marinara, it is served with a pistachio pesto and parmesan cream sauce. There is also a mushroom ravioli dish with balsamic mushrooms and garlic breadcrumbs, tossed in a marsala cream sauce. One TripAdvisor diner calls the mushroom ravioli “fantastic,” adding that it offers “great flavor and the sauce was superb.”

Buca di Beppo

On the menu at Buca di Beppo is a jumbo cheese ravioli baked under layers of mozzarella and meat sauce. The meal is perfect, according to diners. “It’s very tasty, and the sauce is not bitter. Very generous with the meat,” says a TripAdvisor diner.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory offers two solid ravioli options on its extensive menu, keeping diners coming back for more. The first is classic spinach-and-cheese ravioli topped with marinara sauce.

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano is all about ravioli on its menu, with a few exotic versions and also a more traditional option. The Ravioli Quattro Formaggi is “Cheese-Filled Ravioli, Marinara Sauce, Basil and Pine Nut Pesto Cream Sauce.” Next up, the Butternut Squash Ravioli, “Spicy Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese, Sage-Brown Butter Sauce with a Touch of Crea.” There is also the Braised Short Rib Ravioli, “Braised Beef Short Rib-Filled Ravioli, Sage-Brown Butter Sauce, Spinach, Veal Reduction, Hint of Horseradish, Seasoned Breadcrumbs.”