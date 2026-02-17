5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Country Fried Steak, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving the crispiest, most comforting chicken fried steak.

Whether you love it for breakfast or dinner, there’s no wrong time to enjoy a good country-fried steak. The dish is a classic that will forever rank among the greatest comfort foods. Also called country-fried steak (depending on the type of gravy used), the meal features a tenderized beef that’s cut, dredged in seasoning, pan-fried until golden, and smothered in gravy. It’s often served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. It’s a fan favorite for many, including chefs who share their top five chains for the dish.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse earns high praise for its chicken fried steak from diners and culinary pros like Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans. “The Country Fried Sirloin topped with cream gravy at Texas Roadhouse is hard to beat,” she says. “This version of the comfort food classic swaps less-expensive cuts of beef for juicy sirloin, making it hearty and packed with beefy flavor!” Chef Kelly adds, “It is perfect with some creamy mashed potatoes and buttered corn!”

Cracker Barrel

The Country Fried Steak at Cracker Barrel is a classic. The meal is served with two or three sides of your choice and biscuits or corn muffins. It’s a must-try! Chef Kelly explains, “This version is breaded and fried, then topped with creamy sawmill gravy, and served with biscuits and your choice of sides – and of course, you are going to get mashed potatoes with extra sawmill gravy on the side, right?”

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

For a good regional spot, Babe's Chicken Dinner House is a go-to for chicken fried steak. The small Texas chain is a laid-back, welcoming joint that has the "best chicken fried steak (outside of your Big Granny's kitchen, of course)," according to Chef Kelly. She raves, "Babe's Chicken Dinner House keeps it simple. Each table receives salad, biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, cream gravy, and corn, with unlimited refills. Then, you pick your main dish. Those who know get the massive platter of Chicken Fried Steak. Chef Kelly adds, "Big enough to share, but so good you may not want to, this version has tender cube steak coated in batter seasoned with black pepper that is fried to perfection. They also offer Fried Chicken, Smoked Chicken, and Fried Catfish. If you are in North Texas, it is worth the drive!"

Black Bear Diner

Known for its consistently great comfort food, large portions and cozy vibe, Black Bear Diner offers a satisfying BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs that Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California loves. “The generous portion is hand-pounded and includes a buttermilk batter that seals in juices,” he says.”The creamy peppered gravy matches perfectly, elevating this West Coast favorite to a hearty, comfort food done right.”

IHOP

Can’t decide between pancakes or chicken fried steak? You don’t have to choose at IHOP—you can have both. The breakfast house offers a country fried steak that’s served with two eggs and two buttermilk pancakes. “Their country fried steak uses a tenderized sirloin double-dredged, which provides an extra crunchy layer, securing beefy juices beneath a thick blanket of smooth, herb-spiced gravy, gotta love them for always having breakfast available all day,” says Chef Andrew.