Chicken nuggets are reliably delicious. As a mom, I constantly sneak bites of my kids’ nuggets, whether round or in the shape of dinosaurs. However, not all nuggets are created equal. Some are made with all-white meat chicken (or at least, real chicken meat) while others are a blend of chicken and fillers I can’t even pronounce. There are options if you are on the hunt for a better-for-you chicken nugget that actually tastes good. Here are the 7 best chicken nuggets that aren’t full of fillers.

Applegate Naturals and Applegate Organics Chicken Nuggets

Applegate Naturals and Applegate Organics Chicken Nuggets are made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken and include white meat only. They are excellent for health-oriented people who prefer ground chicken, a more kid-friendly nugget than chunks. You can get them at various stores, including Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks have become a favorite of Costco shoppers, not only because they are minimally processed, 100% chicken breast, no additive-infused chunks of chicken, but are a perfect dupe of Chick-fil-A nuggets.

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Chicken Nuggets

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Chicken Nuggets are certified organic, non-GMO nuggets with no antibiotics or fillers. “As a gluten free, soy-free, dairy free girly with a sensitive stomach… I adore these,” writes a shopper, adding that they are “so yummy” that their non-gluten-free friends “never know that they aren’t made with gluten until I mention it!” they write. “I love the ingredients.” And, one mom confirms they are kid-friendly. “My kids love these nuggets– clean ingredients & so easy to bake. Just cook them in the air fryer! Mom & kid approved,” they write.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Nuggets are “100% whole breast meat pieces” and filler-free according to the company, and are “not mechanically chopped or separated meat.” The lightly breaded treat is packed with protein, and white frozen, they are not fully cooked, so plan on a little extra cooking time compared to most nuggets. They are also sold at various grocery stores, including Whole Foods.

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunk

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, sold at Sam’s Club, are another clean option. The breaded chunks of chicken are made with “nothing artificial,” are gluten- and grain-free, and made with zero seed oils. “Tastes like chick-fil-a and more protein,” writes a fan. “FINALLY—chicken nuggets without seed oils. Love how these have more protein and less carbs as well. Just baked in the air fryer and they literally tasted like chick fil a.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets are found in the refrigerator, not the freezer, and are a clean-label product made with organic white meat chicken and simple breading. “Lightly breaded and made with organic chicken breast & rib meat, our Organic Chicken Nuggets crisp up beautifully in the oven or air-fryer” the brand says.

Good & Gather Organic Chicken Nuggets

Target’s organic store brand offers nuggets made from real chicken breast, no junk, and shoppers maintain they are delicious. “I bought these on a whim during my last target run, and OMG I’m never buying a different brand!! The breading is wonderful, and the breast meat is amazing! Not spongy, rubbery, or fake! Plus I’ll save money because I’d even rather eat these than go out to our favorite chicken restaurants 😂 just pair with Chick-fil-A sauce, etc.” says one. “These are our favorite nuggets on the market,” adds another.