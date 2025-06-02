Popeyes Just Launched a Wild New Menu Item

I’ve said it before, and I will repeat it until the cows come home: Chicken is having a major fast food moment right now. In an industry historically dominated by beef, the rising costs of meat and a shift in tastes, preferences, and nutritional goals have led to poultry experiencing an upward trajectory for years. Hamburger-centric brands have been adding more chicken options to the menu, while chicken-themed restaurants are rapidly opening and expanding nationwide. One of those experiencing major growth internationally is Popeyes. And, this week, the Louisiana-themed eaterie announced a new category on the menu.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps Are here

Popeyes has officially launched NEW Popeyes Chicken Wraps, a completely new menu category. Each wrap features the craveable flavor of Popeyes, but in a convenient, ready-to-eat wrap, perfect for eating on the go.

Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Pickles Wrapped in a Biscuit-Inspired Tortilla

Each 9-inch flavor-packed wrap starts with Popeyes’ iconic hand-breaded and battered chicken tenders. They are tucked into a warm, soft tortilla, inspired by the chain’s trademark biscuit. They also come with crispy lettuce, shredded cheese, and crunchy pickles.

Each Costs Just $3.99

The best part is that each wrap costs just $3.99, making a great meal or snack for anyone on a budget. You can also customize them to your taste preference by selecting your sauce: Classic, Spicy, or Honey Mustard.

Blueberry Beverages Are Also New

To complement the new chicken wraps, Popeyes is introducing a refreshing and fruity lineup of blueberry beverages. The summer-themed drinks include Blueberry Lemonade, which can be ordered Chilled or Frozen, Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea, and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes Is Expanding Internationally

Popeyes, founded in Louisiana in 1972, is currently a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands and has 3,705 restaurants located in more than 46 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 30 countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom. This year, the brand plans to expand rapidly, with an additional 45 locations set to open in the UK.

McDonald’s Snack Wraps Are Similar and Coming Soon

There’s one competitor who might not be so excited about the new Popeyes wraps: McDonald’s. In late 2024, the company hinted at the return of the beloved Snack Wraps. Then, in April, teased that they would land in stores on the 14th of a mystery month. Snack wraps include white-meat McCrispy Strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheese and lettuce with either ranch, honey mustard, or salsa – very similar to Popeyes version.