7 Best Orders at Chili’s Grill & Bar, According to Chefs

A chef and culinary expert shares his top seven must-try dishes and drinks at Chili's.

For a good, affordable sit-down meal, Chili’s Grill & Bar is hard to beat. While the chain has been around for 50 years, it has gone through waves of popularity—but lately it’s experiencing a major resurgence. Diners are rediscovering Chili’s and posting about it regularly on social media. Why the renewed love? Fast food prices have climbed, and Chili’s offers better quality meals at a similar price point. Plus, guests get the full restaurant experience—table service, a relaxed atmosphere, and time to enjoy a meal—something you simply can’t get at a fast-food counter.

“Chili’s has always been one of my favorite casual dining chains because they know how to deliver bold flavors and generous portions at a price that keeps families coming back,” says

Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “From sizzling fajitas to their classic Baby Back Ribs, the menu is packed with crowd-pleasing dishes that are consistently satisfying. It’s the kind of place where you can relax, enjoy a hearty meal, and know you’re going to leave happy.”

Chili’s Grill & Bar has a pretty expansive menu, so to help narrow down the choices, Chef Dennis shares his top seven orders.

Triple Dipper

To kick off your meal, Chef Dennis recommends the Triple Dipper, which is customizable.

“The Triple Dipper is one of my favorite ways to start a meal at Chili’s because you get to mix and match three of their best appetizers on one plate,” he says. “It’s perfect for sharing and lets everyone at the table sample those crispy, flavor-packed favorites with plenty of dipping sauces.”

Southwestern Queso

Another tasty starter is the Southwestern Queso. The creamy dip has a bold flavor that’s loaded with roasted green chiles and sweet onions, plus a splash of lime.

“Chili’s Southwestern Queso is the kind of appetizer that keeps the chips moving around the table,” Chef Dennis says. “It’s warm, creamy, and loaded with bold Tex-Mex flavor, making it hard to stop at just one scoop.”

The Original Trio Fajitas

Fajitas are one of Chili’s signature dishes and if you can’t decide which protein you’re in the mood for, the Original Trio Fajitas is the obvious choice.

“The Original Trio Fajitas bring together steak, chicken, and shrimp on one sizzling platter that smells as good as it tastes,” Chef Dennis explains. “It’s a generous, flavorful dish that lets you build the perfect fajita just the way you like it.”

Oldtimer With Cheese Burger

You can never go wrong with a good burger and Chili’s has plenty of choices. The Oldtimer With Cheese Burger is Chef Dennis’ go-to.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Sometimes a classic burger is exactly what you’re craving, and the Oldtimer with Cheese delivers every time,” he says. “It’s a juicy, no-nonsense burger with melty cheese and all the classic toppings that remind you why simple can be so good.”

Half Rack of Ribs

Chili’s ribs became iconic thanks to the catchy “I want my baby back ribs” jingle from the restaurant’s 1990s ads. The campaign helped cement ribs as one of the chain’s most recognizable dishes. The Half Rack of Ribs is a go-to for Chef Dennis because it’s a tender, flavor-packed dish that hits the right notes.

“Chili’s ribs have been a fan favorite for years, and for good reason,” he shares. “They’re tender, coated in their signature barbecue sauce, and packed with smoky flavor that makes every bite satisfying.”

Presidente Margarita

The Presidente Margarita has been a longtime favorite cocktail because it’s strong, made with premium tequila and strikes the perfect balance of sweet, tart, and slightly boozy, making it easy to drink while still feeling like a cocktail with real kick.

“The Presidente Margarita is one of Chili’s signature drinks and it’s easy to see why it’s so popular,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s smooth, refreshing, and the perfect way to kick off a relaxed meal with friends or family.”

Molten Chocolate Cake

The Molten Chocolate Cake has been an iconic item at Chili’s for years and it’s still a standout dessert that’s worth saving room for. It’s warm, gooey, chocolatey, and over-the-top indulgent, making it a memorable way to finish a meal.

“If you’re going to order dessert at Chili’s, the Molten Chocolate Cake is hard to beat,” says Chef Dennis. “That warm chocolate cake with the gooey center and cold vanilla ice cream on top is pure comfort in every bite.”