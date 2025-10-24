7 Best Costco Beef Buys Shoppers Swear By This Week

The Costco meat department offers many beef options. You can skimp or splurge on a cut from ground meat to Wagyu steaks. If you aren’t sure what to buy, you aren’t alone. In fact, one Redditor recently asked other shoppers for recommendations for cuts of beef and steak at Costco. Here are the 7 best Costco beef buys shoppers swear by right now.

Boneless Short Ribs

A few people recommend short ribs. “I love the boneless beef short ribs. Browned then braised, they’re tender, fall-apart deliciousness,” writes a Redditor.

Prime Top Sirloin

They are hard to find, but Prime top sirloin can’t be beat in value. “When they have them, the PRIME sirloins are a great value,” one says.

Prime Pinwheel Steaks

“The prime pinwheel steaks made from the ribeye cap are to die for. Tender as a filet but with the flavoring of a ribeyes marbling,” one person claims. “Those Costco rib caps unreal!! But I’ve only been able to justify the cost once lol. I thought, well if I went to a steakhouse I’d pay the same amount for one steak vs 3 rib caps,” another agrees.

Flat Iron Steaks

Flat iron steak, a flavorful and tender cut from the cow’s shoulder, is known for being a versatile and budget-friendly alternative to more expensive cuts, and Costco shoppers approve. “Im in the southeast, NC , we have the flat iron steaks. They are hard to spot as they are in the same kind of packaging as the extreme peeled tenderloins- But if your store has them, they are a great steak IMO,” writes one. “Agreed, and they’re more affordable. Just make sure you slice them across the grain,” says another.

Chuck Eye Steak

Chuck eye steak, a cut from the shoulder (chuck) that is adjacent to the ribeye section, is another sleeper favorite. “Chuck eyes are cattle farmers secrets,” claims one shopper.

Chuck Roast

Another popular type of beef? “Chuck roast for beef stew,” one adds. This classic cut from the shoulder is known for its rich, beefy flavor and tender texture when slow-cooked. Shoppers say it’s ideal for hearty stews, pot roast, or shredded beef dishes, becoming melt-in-your-mouth tender after a few hours in the oven or slow cooker. Plus, it’s one of the more budget-friendly cuts at Costco, making it a smart pick for feeding a crowd or meal prepping.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tri-Tip

“I like the tritip when available. Takes a long while to cook but it’s great and relatively low set up. Even better, my kids love it too. On a low-medium temp it’s about 20 minutes per side and then done,” another says.