Another day, another opportunity to save big at Costco. This week, there are so many deals to be had at the warehouse and on the website. In fact, some sales are so sensational that you can only take advantage of them online. What should you be shopping for on the Costco website right now? Here are the 11 best Costco online only deals this week.

Domino’s Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards

Costco is the only place I buy gift cards. This Domino’s Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value) is just $74.99 right now. “This is a great deal! We get Domino’s once or twice a month, and these gift cards are great to have. The Domino’s app isn’t always the easiest with gift cards, but that isn’t Costco’s fault. Basically you can’t copy and paste the codes on your phone, and you have to add the gift cards one at a time instead of adding them all at once and having a large balance to pull from like other restaurants. To make it easier on myself, I screenshot each gift card (they come in separate emails) and put the picture in a note on my phone titled “Domino’s Gift Cards.” I search for it every time I want to use one so I can look at it and type the numbers in. When the gift card has been used up, I delete that picture from the note. Easy peasy!” writes a shopper.

Glo Tech Beauty Case with LED Mirror

This Glo Tech Beauty Case with LED Mirror makes a great gift for $27.99, currently $12 off the normal price of $39.99. “I bought this item for my teenage daughter. Great quality. She loved it. Very sturdy and great lighted mirror. Holds all her cosmetic and beauty items and easy to take wherever she goes as she loves doing hers and other peoples makeup. She looks like a professional walking around with this case. Hope Costco has these again during Christmas as it will make a great gift for all my nieces and friends,” writes a shopper.

Fruit Company’s Columbia River Fruit Basket

There are lots of gift baskets dropping on the website. The Fruit Company’s Columbia River Fruit Basket is $25 off, now just $64.99 through 11/01, while supplies last. It comes with an assortment of pears, apples, kiwi, and pineapple, nestled in a beautiful basket, and completed with a hand-tied bow. “I use this company often and always get rave reviews from the recipients. The fruit arrives fresh and ripe,” writes a shopper. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mrs Prindables Grand Fall Caramel Apple Gift Basket

Mrs Prindables Grand Fall Caramel Apple Gift Basket is the perfect fall gift, $69.99 after $15 off. It comes with a Triple Chocolate Autumn Jumbo Apple, two Fall Triple Chocolate Caramel Apples, four Chocolate and Caramel Pretzel Rods, one Bag of Assorted Natural Caramels, one Bag of White Chocolate Pretzel Twists, one Bag of Milk Chocolate Walnut Toffee, and one bag of Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bark. “The presentation of the gift was exactly as pictured. Every item in the basket was delicious and fresh. The apples were crisp green apples under a delicious coating of caramel. Pretzel sticks fresh The basket was a great gift and would certainly buy again. An amazing gift and very well priced for the quality,” writes a shopper.

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook is now $479.99 after $120 off, and helps you grow a garden indoors. “I love my Nook. It looks sleek and modern next to my kitchen, and it’s always a conversation starter, my kids and everyone who visits love it. Maintenance is super simple: just a quick weekly check of the water level and add nutrients, and it keeps thriving,” writes a shopper.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream, 0.5 oz, is a fantastic deal right now, $35 off, just $114.99 through 10/26/25. “Great eye product,” writes a shopper. “Great texture no scent leaves eye area well moisturized.”

Home Essentials Santa Serving Bowl and Platter Set

‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday serving items. This Home Essentials Santa Serving Bowl and Platter Set, $31.99, after $8 off. “I bought this for a gift and ended up keeping it for myself. It is such a cute set! Perfect for making and serving my holiday cookies. Used for our holiday party and got so many compliments. Will be buying more for actual gifts!” writes a shopper.

Barebones 23″ Cowboy Fire Pit Grill

Shoppers love this Barebones 23″ Cowboy Fire Pit Grill $129.99 after $30 off. “Fantastic price on this quality item,” writes a shopper. “Have had my eye on this and the larger version for years now. Jumped on it when I saw it available through the Costco app directly, as it’s an even better price than through the already great Costco Next program. Very happy with the quality, already had a nice fire and cookout. Highly recommend especially at this price!”

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters

Get ten pounds of Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters for $209.99 after $70 off. “Arrived in two days still frozen; some of the largest clusters ever bought fresh or frozen; sweet, just the right amount of salt; conveniently packed in two-pound portions; two-pounds yielded one pound or a bit over two cups of crabmeat,” writes a shopper. “My wife and I love crab but king crab legs have just become too expensive for us. We thought we would try the less expensive Dungeness crab from Costco so we ordered a 10 lb box which contained five 2 lb bags. It arrived on schedule, still frozen. That night my wife and I enjoyed a 2 lb bag which was enough for the two of us. The legs and clusters were larger than I expected. We steamed them and served them with garlic butter and lemon. They were juicy and flavorful and large enough that we weren’t spending a lot of time picking small pieces of crab meat out of undersized clusters. I recommend this product. We’ll be purchasing more ourselves,” adds another.

Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station

Now is the best time to invest in a Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station. Get it for $100 off, just $499. “Grill is awesome, plenty of space to feed the masses,” writes a shopper.

Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Why cook Thanksgiving dinner when you can order it at Costco? The warehouse is selling a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner that serves eight, a total of 28 pounds of food, for $199.99 delivered after $70 off. If you pre-order between September 25th and November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st.