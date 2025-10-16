It’s always a great day to shop at Costco, but the store is filled with many fantastic items this week in particular. From inexpensive clothing buys to delicious fall-themed foods, there is excitement among shoppers and Costco insiders. What should you throw in your cart? Here are 11 Costco items insiders know to score this week.

A Vest for Fall and Winter

There are lots of new cold-weather clothing items at the warehouse. Costco Hot Finds shared about the Sanctuary Women’s Mixed Media Vest, $22.99, “The perfect layering vest!” she wrote. “Oh I LOVE these!! Especially the multicolored one!” added a follower. “Ha ha I bought that vest today,” added another.

The New Caramel Brownie Sundae in the Food Court

Over in the food court, everyone is talking about a new item. “Costco just dropped a salted caramel brownie sundae 💃🏼,” shared Costco Hot Finds. “Oh shoot I need this,” commented a follower. Get the sweet treat for $2.99.

A Superfood Cereal

Costco Buys shared about Purely Elizabeth Cinnamon Raisin Almond Superfood Cereal, now at Costco in the Midwest region. “Packed with benefits you can feel good about…excellent source of Vitamin D, Good source of fiber, Certified organic + vegan, No artificial flavors! 🥣 The flavor is everything—lightly sweet with warm cinnamon, chewy organic raisins, and crunchy clusters for that perfect mix of texture!” they wrote.

A Giant Chocolate Advent Calendar

Everyone is talking about the Giant Lindt Advent Calendar 97oz at Costco. “Lindt has made the ultimate festive centerpiece…it’s indulgent, exciting, and guaranteed to bring joy all season long by counting down the days until Christmas! 🥰 Whether it’s for the kids, family, or just a treat for yourself, there’s just something magical about unwrapping a little chocolate surprise each day!” Costco Buys shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There’s Also a New Kirkland Dessert

Costco Buys shared about the new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Dessert. “Made with three layers of chocolate including chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crumble, and chocolate ganache! 🤤 All topped with dark chocolate shavings…how INCREDIBLE do these look?! (6 for $10.99)” they wrote.

And, Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer

What’s in Your Cart shared about “New items at Costco spotted yesterday and today!” One of them is a delicious new creamer. Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer, 52 ounces, $7.79, transforms your coffee into a delicious PSL.

The Latest Ninja Gadget

Costco New Deals recommends the newest Ninja product. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja Slushy the professional drink maker is $50 off right now!! You can make slushy, frappe, milk shakes and so much more!! I’m thinking piña colada!!!” they wrote.

Ravioli Shaped Like Pumpkins and Bats

Costco So Obsessed shared about a Halloween-themed ravioli. “The pumpkin and bats pasta is back! 🦇 🎃 they are very delish and so fun !” they wrote. “I want these,” commented a follower. “These are so fun,” added another.

A Jam Filled Advent Calendar

Costco So Obsessed shared about the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, which goes viral and sells out annually. “How cute 12 mini jars of jam advent calendar ❤️💚❤️💚,” they wrote. “Adorable gift idea! Love their jams,” commented a follower. “Low key want this, I saw it last year, didn’t get it. Might need it this time,” added another.

A Frozen Coffee Drink at the Food Court

What’s in Your Cart shared about the new Cold Brew Caramel Freeze. “There were so many new food court items yesterday on the screen. I didn’t realize I missed this one yesterday! So I had to come back today and try it! I love cold brew and it’s been hot here. Perfect way to end another Costco run!” they wrote.

And Finally, a Catvent Calendar

Got cats? Costco Buys shared about the Catvent Calendar. “Cat Advent Calendar at Costco! Countdown to Christmas with 24 fun pet toys…your cats will LOVE this! 🎄 Just $24.99!” they wrote.