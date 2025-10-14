Attention Costco shoppers: Prices are dropping on all your favorite items. From ice cream makers and Halloween decorations to puppy pads that people use to change babies, many fabulous finds this week have serious price reductions. We are making your next shopping trip easier. Here are the 7 best Costco items with new, lower prices this week.

An Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker

The Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker is now just $199.99. “I’ve really enjoyed using the Gourmia Soft Serve and Frozen Drink Maker. What I like most is that you don’t have to freeze a bowl the night before it cools on its own, and in about half an hour you’ve got soft serve, slushies, or even a milkshake. The texture control is cool because everyone in my family likes their ice cream a little different. The built-in topping dispenser is fun for adding sprinkles or fudge, and cleanup is surprisingly easy. It’s not something I use every single day, but when I do, it makes dessert feel special,” writes a shopper.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

A Daily Supplement Shoppers Love

AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition, 40-count, is now just $69.99. “Terrific product! Great value! Convenient!” writes a shopper. “I’ve been taking AG1 for over a year and ordering it by mail. Imagine my surprise to find it at Costco! I travel frequently and it has always been a challenge to take it with me. I love the convenience of the individual serving packets! Please keep offering this at your stores!”

Kirkland Puppy Pads People Use to Change Babies

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L X 23 in W, 100-count, are now just $19.99. “I love these doggy pads for my baby. We keep several in the car, diaper bag, purse for on the go changes. I don’t want to soil the removable changing pads that come with my diaper bag. I just lay these dog pads down on public changing tables, friends’ floors, change the baby, wrap everything up, and toss it in the trash can. Easy peasy and no germs. I even use them at home on top of her changing pad so I don’t have to clean her changing pad as much. They are great for single use, but we use the ones at home about 5 times each (unless baby soils it earlier). I recommend these to all my parent friends,” writes a shopper.

A Huge Halloween Inflatable That Has Dropped $60

The 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable is perfect for the family who wants to go all out this Halloween, and is at an all-time low price. The self-inflating piece features 10 LED lights and features the Heeler Family dressed for Halloween, Dad as a pirate, Mum as a mummy, Bingo as a witch, and Bluey as a vampire. It was originally $159.99, but is now down to $99.99.

A Beautiful Diwali Set

Get the Diwali Diya 10 Piece Set for just $29.99 as part of Member Savings Days. “Absolutely amazing packaging and arrived so fast also excellent quality n craftmanship! this is so beautiful ! a must buy for Diwali!” writes a shopper. “Omg, these diyas are great! Quality is 👍! I love them. They are so pretty sturdy to handle. They were shipped out so quickly,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Best Raw Manuka Honey

Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey 8.8 oz is on sale for Member Savings Days, $20 off, just $49.99. “Powerful and effective Manuka honey from a trusted brand. My mom used to have a constant cough for several months after having Covid and Pneumonia and this was the ONLY thing that helped it go away completely,” writes a shopper.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Another Fun Disney Halloween Decoration

Disney Animated Stitch Halloween House with Lights and Music is just $69.99 after $30 off. “Super cute! And love the volume control too!” writes a shopper. “This Halloween decoration is so fun and cute! My daughter loves all the characters it has displayed and I think it’s great that you can choose how loud you want the music! It’s large enough to stand out and see who the characters, but not so large it can’t fit on our dining room cabinet. If someone is a big stitch fan and lives Halloween decorations, you can’t go wrong with this!”