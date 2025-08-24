Are you about to make your weekly Costco run or place an InstaCart order, but aren’t sure what to buy? In addition to all your regular shopping list items, there are some new, trending, and on-sale items this week at your local warehouse and on the Costco website that are must-buys, per the people who shop there. Here are the 11 best Costco buys this week shoppers love most.

Sadler’s Chopped Brisket

Costco Deals shared about a hot new dinner item that is perfect for BBQ fans. “Grab this delicious Sadler’s Chopped Brisket now in @Costco warehouses! 📍Find it at Costco only in the TX region + shop online via Instacart! 🔥Smoked in real hardwood 💪🏽Loaded with 19g of protein per serving ✅ Gluten-free ⏱️Ready in just minutes, perfect for busy weeknights 🛒This is the ultimate easy meal win, so add this to your cart today!” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles

Influencers have all been sharing about Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles, now in the deli department. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” wrote What’s In Your Cart.

Oreo and Chips Ahoy Muffins

Costco Buys shared about an exciting new branded product. “YUM! 😋 I spotted these delicious Two Bite Muffins in both Oreo & Chips Ahoy flavors! They look so yummy! Get 12 for $6.99,” they wrote this week.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars have been around awhile, but are flying off the shelves as summer winds down.”They are so fantastic I’ve had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight and unsurprisingly gained weight. The Häagen-Dazs ones are typically more expensive and taste worse in my opinion,” a shopper commented this week on Reddit. “I went through a deep depression. Ate these for weeks. They prevented me from killing myself,” a Redditor writes. “Don’t do it. Highly addictive,” another says.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Cream

Costco Deals shared that Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Cream. The twin pack is now on sale for $8 off now only $21.99 at the store. “With 25% more Hyaluronic Acid, this @costco exclusive twin pack promo sale ends 8/24!” they wrote. “Stock up while it lasts and keep your skin

hydrated and juicy!”

Island Way Sorbet

Another item that shoppers are throwing in their carts as summer ends? Sorbet in fruit shells. One Redditor shared an image of Island Way Sorbet for $16.99. “Thank me later, these things are addictive. Especially the coconut (and I don’t even like coconut!)” they wrote. “These are incredible. We bought them for a kids party and every kid loved them plus the parents were asking where we got them,” added another.

Beef Tallow

According to one shopper, now is the time to stock up on Beef Tallow. “BEEF TALLOW ON CLEARANCE for $9.97,” one shopper writes. “This stuff is $27 a jar on Amazon.”

Frito Lay Classic Mix

This Frito-Lay Classic Mix is a must-buy for back to school. Each box is filled with 54 bags of the most popular chips, and is currently $5 off. The big box includes 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar

Shoppers are also throwing Perfect Bars in their shopping carts this week, as the $6 off sale will end Sunday. The grab-and-go protein source must be refrigerated because they are made with the freshest ingredients. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart.

GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set

This GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set is $80 off, just $239.99, available in taupe and black. Lots of shoppers have been raving about them over the past few days, picking up a set on sale. “Love this set…I got it in black…amazing quality and looks great. Doesn’t stain…cooks fast.. food doesn’t stick and clean up is a breeze. I do handwash or use dishwasher. Definitely recommended,” one writes.

Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothies

Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothies, a limited-time offering at Costco, have also been popular this week. “These have become a must-have in our fridge! Especially for busy mornings or when I need a quick snack on the go.You get 4 delicious flavors, made with real ingredients and no added sugar. No prep, no mess -just open and enjoy!And the best part? The whole family loves them. Look for them in the refrigerated section at Costco-they’re only available through September!” Costco New Deals shared in a post.