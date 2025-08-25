Summer might be winding down, but deals are heating up at your local Costco and on the Costco website. From name-brand BBQ grills and next-level headphones to the most delicious food and household necessities, the warehouse has many opportunities to save this month. Here are the 11 best Costco products with huge discounts this month.

Weber Genesis II E335 Grill: Save $150

If you have been waiting to splurge on a grill, now is the time. The Weber Genesis II E335 Grill, usually $1,049.99 at Costco, is $899.99 after $150 off now through September 30. It qualifies for Costco Direct savings and includes shipping. “Recently purchased this grill in warehouse for a little less than the online ‘shipped’ price. This was a much better deal than could be found at any of the big box stores,” one shopper notes. “This unit also comes with a Weber cover. Assembly was straightforward and took about 2 hours working at a steady pace, the only tools required are an included wrench and a phillips head screwdriver that you must provide. Once constructed, this grill is solid and gives confidence that it will last for years to come. The grill quickly and easily gets up to 700+ degrees with all the burners on and the lid closed. Overall, I am very impressed with this grill for its value, solid construction, and performance. Highly recommended!”

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: Save $6.50

If a name-brand toilet paper goes on sale, I buy it. The latest Member Only Savings & Everyday Values batch will be active from August 25 to September 21, and Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on major sale. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6.50 off in-warehouse and online.

ReadyWise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket

Getting your emergency preparedness kit ready is never a bad idea, especially now. ReadyWise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket (150 Total Servings) is $30 off. The bucket is filled with 150 servings of food with an up to 25-year shelf life. While most shoppers haven’t tried the food, some campers have given it five stars because they are saving for an emergency. “Great for additional meals for camping overnight. Tasty and easy to prepare,” one writes.

Celebrity Cruise: Major Savings Plus Costco Shop Cards

Celebrity is my go-to cruise line, as I am obsessed with its upscale, state-of-the-art ships, gourmet food offerings, and overall classy 5-star experiences. I just discovered that if you book your cruise via Costco now through September 22nd, you save money and get a free Costco Shop Card, depending on the cruise you book. Booking also qualifies for Costco Executive Member rewards, so you will also get 2 percent back at the end of the year.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides: Save $6

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety of gluten, dairy, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. From August 25 to September 21, take an additional $6 off.

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: Save $30

Mila Soup Dumplings are better than most of the food I have eaten at Dim Sum joints. Xiao Long Bao pack has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. Take $30 off August 25 to September 21, bringing the price down to $69.99

Bose Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds: Save $70

Bose Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds are a true steal at Costco this month, $229.99 after $70 off. “A great alternative to those who cannot use noise canceling earbuds. Fantastic sound and comfort. I tried several other including the Bose earbuds and most did not fit or were uncomfortable. The open ear are easy to put on and adjust and can be worn for a prolonged time without discomfort,” a shopper says.

Egyptian Magic: Save $10

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream Set comes with 4, 1, and 0.25 ounce jars of cream. It’s usually the best deal in town, but this month, even better. Get it for $22.99 after $10 off. One shopper says they “look for this product every fall” at Costco because it is so cheap.”This product makes our bitter winter weather bearable for my skin. After showering when your skiing is still damp, apply a thin (avoid applying in globs) layer to needed areas…especially good in the evening and you awake to soft skin. I can get severely dry skin in the winter so I use every night and I avoid those issues entirely. Again, a thin layer; I usually work a bit of the product in the palm of my hand and then apply, sometimes just patting the product…use any remaining on your cuticles, use the tiny jar for my lips. This is not like a flowing lotion..more like a salve. Great pricing at Costco. I wait for it to come to my Costco every year!”

Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent: Save $5

I recommend stocking up on whatever laundry detergent is on sale at Costco. From August 25 to September 21, Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, the big bottle with enough for 152 loads, is $5 off. Tide PODs are also on sale, $5.40 off.

Natural Vitality Calm Magnesium Citrate: Save $7

Natural Vitality Calm Magnesium Citrate comes with 240 gummies, which shoppers say have a calming effect. The bottle is $25.99 after $7 off in addition to the stock up and save promo. “I started taking these gummies to help me sleep,” one shopper writes. “I take one before I go to bed. I know go into REM sleep because I feel rested. Great product!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

NordicTrack X24 Treadmill: Save $1,000

Costco sells many NordicTrack items but saves some of the best models for Costco’s “NEXT”, its member-only value section featuring brands beyond what you’ll find in your local warehouse. The X24 Treadmill, delivered and installed, sells for $2,999.99, usually for $4,000.

Mars Candy Variety Pack: Save $7.50

Be the house that gives out full-size candy bars this Halloween with the help of Costco. This 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off from August 25 to September 21.