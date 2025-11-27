‘Tis the season to save money at Costco! Prices may have gone up this year due to tariff pressures and inflation, but Costco is helping us save money as the holidays approach. There are so many deals going on at the club and on the Costco website, ranging from hundreds off gadgets and appliances to a few dollars off your favorite food, beverages, and snacks. Here are the 11 best Costco deals shoppers say are worth grabbing this week.

Costco New Deals Ninja Luxe Cafe

If you are on the market for a new espresso machine for yourself or as a gift, now is the time to buy. Costco New Deals shared about a major sale on the Ninja Luxe Cafe. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja has its luxe cafe espresso machine and you can save $80 deal ends December 6th,” they wrote. “I love mine. Nothing beats fresh coffee grinds every day,” a follower commented.

The Bartesian Professional Cocktail Mixer

Costco Guide shared that the new Bartesian has landed in stores and online for $299. “New at Costco! @bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker, that makes perfectly crafted cocktails or mocktails in seconds! Great gift idea for the holidays, and the perfect addition to help with holiday entertaining! Find at select Costco locations and Costco.com,” they wrote. “Oh my! Need one for the holidays!” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer

Costco Buys shared about a big sale on Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. “Fresh laundry just got even better — @Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is BACK at Costco and on SALE from 11/17–12/21! A must-have for every laundry routine, it kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria and leaves clothes smelling amazing with a crisp linen scent 💪🏼😌 Perfect for everything from everyday wear to activewear 👕Don’t miss out — stock up and save $4 at Costco through 12/21!”

2 Pints of Afters Ice Cream

Costco So Obsessed shared about a steal of a deal in the freezer section. “What a deal $9.99 for 2 pints of Cookie Monster, strawberry cookie crunch, and salty Oreos ice cream,” they wrote.

An Early Black Friday Deal on a TCL Big Screen

Costco New shared about a great deal on a TCL 75-inch screen television set for $479.99.

Run to Costco for this deal 😲 Early Black Friday deals are coming in!!!

Viral Body Pillows for $7 Off

Costco New shared about the $7 off deal on the viral body pillows. “OMG the viral XL Costco pillows are on sale only $24.99 that’s such a great price!! They are super soft and comfortable. I picked up 2 of the beige they are selling fast!” they wrote.

The Frame 65-Inch Is Also on Sale

Another early Black Friday deal? The Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV is just $1,199.99. “Can’t say enough how much we enjoy this tv! We have the 55″ in our bedroom, and it looks like we have art hanging over the dresser rather than a homely tv. We have the art on a three-minute rotation (motion activated) and sometimes I’ll just sit on the bed to watch the art. Another feature that we love is the mat screen that doesn’t reflect the light from the windows that are directly across from it. Our regular tv was barely viewable in the daytime due to the glare. Also like the minimal wiring. We’ve bought a second one!” writes a shopper. “I’ve never loved a tv…until now!” writes another. “I bought the 50 inch Frame for my bedroom and I absolutely love it! The picture is fabulous and I bought a Bose sound bar from Costco to go with it which really makes the sound pop. The best part so far is the art store! So much beautiful art to scroll through and show when I’m not watching TV. Highly recommend!”

Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn

I am obsessed with Popcornopolis, which also makes a great gift. This variety, Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn, is caramel-drenched in chocolate. It is $3 off the 24-ounce bag right now.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

The new protein-packed beef sticks from Kirkland are a steal compared to name brands. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99 and is featured in the savings book.

Sabatasso’s Pizza Singles

Over in the freezer section, everyone’s favorite mini pizzas are on sale. Sabatasso’s Pizza Singles are an easy and quick no-fuss meal, and the box is $3.60 off this month.

Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer is a delicious drink to have on hand for the holidays. It makes a great mixer for cocktails and mocktails, and is also the best ginger drink to sip on. The case is $5 off.