According to a recent report, nearly half of the states in the U.S. are “effectively in a recession.” There is no better time to start saving money than the present, mainly because inflationary pressures and tariff stress might force retailers to hike prices soon. There are lots of ways to save right now at Costco. Here are the 11 best Costco deals to grab before the next price hike.

Gift Cards

Best Wallet Hacks recently shared an easy way to save money at Costco: Gift cards. You can buy them at the store or online, with most offered at 20 percent off retail.

The “BEST” Bone Broth Deal

Costco Deals shared about the “BEST” bone broth deal on Kettle and Fire Bone Broth. “Snag their Classic Beef Bone Broth in a Costco-exclusive 6-pack for just $21.99!” they wrote. “100% Grass-Fed & Finished Beef Bones 🥕 Organic Veggies, Herbs & Spices. 19g Protein, low carb, low calorie. High in collagen, protein, and essential nutrients 🍲 Slow-simmered 14+ hours for that rich, homemade flavor. Stock your pantry with clean, collagen-packed comfort without breaking the bank.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$20 Off Area Rugs

Costco New Deals shared a promo on Icon area rugs. “Run to Costco for this deal beautiful area rugs are on sale right now!! I’m loving the marble one for my house but they also have 3 different ones to choose from! Save $20 right now!! Send this to someone that needs to see this deal and follow for more,” they wrote.

The Ninja Slushy for $50 Off

Costco New Deals shared about great deal on the Ninja drink making machine. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja Slushy the professional drink maker is $50 off right now!! You can make slushy, frappe, milk shakes and so much more!! I’m thinking piña colada!!!” they wrote.

And, a New Sonicare Flosser for $30 Off

One of this week’s “top 5 Costco Buys” is on the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser Dual-Pack. “It gets deep in between teeth and gums and is up to 150% more effective than string floss…it’s my new FAVORITE addition to my oral care routine!” writes Costco Buys. The 2-Pack is $99.99 after $30 off through 10/19/25. “I used to have the Waterpik cordless flosser and this is better. The tank is large enough to hold enough water to floss your whole mouth without a refill, which is super nice and it pauses to help you pace your movement around your mouth. The pressure is good too. Additionally I appreciate that this is rechargeable vs going through dozens of batteries every year,” writes a shopper.

$5 Off Protein Shakes

Costco Deals shared a “DEAL ALERT” on protein milkshakes. “@drinknurri 30g Ultra-Filtered Protein Milkshakes are NOW $5 OFF per 12-pack at Costco! Available in Chocolate, Vanilla & Strawberry in-warehouse + online,” they wrote. Each has “30g of real milk protein” is “100% ultra-filtered milk,” and “Lactose-free + only 1g sugar.”

$300 Off Retail on the Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf

The iconic Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf is just $349.99 after $50 off at Costco. The same scarf is $645 on the Burberry website. “I’ve wanted this scarf for years! I even have a knockoff that’s cashmink aka acrylic. I ordered the signature beige color and it’s beautiful! No worries about authenticity. It’s definitely real! The label matches exactly to the Burberry website. Thank you Costco for making this scarf more affordable!” writes a shopper. “I purchased the tan coloured scarf and I absolutely love it. The colour is rich and the cashmere is oh so soft. When items like this one pop up, you gotta grab them! This is authentic Burberry,” adds another.

$4 Off a Classico Organic Pasta Sauce 3-Pack

There’s a serious debate between two classic pasta sauces on social media: Rao’s vs. Classico. Currently, a 3-pack of Classico Organic Pasta Sauce, 32 oz, will be $4 off for the month, so I vote on the latter.

$5 Off Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan is already cheaper at Costco than anywhere else when it’s not on sale, but right now, take another $5 off.. Each box comes with two trays, each suitable for five people. “The delicious sauce was exactly what you’d expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food,” our reviewer says. This meal also takes an hour to bake.

And, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips Are $4.50 Off

This month, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips are $4.50 off. They make such an easy meal addition. Dip them in sauce or throw them on top of your favorite pasta or salad.

$80 Off Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine

The Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew makes a great gift idea. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja has its luxe cafe espresso machine and you can save $80 deal ends October 12th,” Costco New Deals wrote in a recent post. On the website, it is $529.99, and you get an $80 Costco shop card.