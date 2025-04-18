Costco can be relied on for a few things—excellent quality in its Kirkland Signature brand, a huge variety of products, amazing snacks, value for money, and some seriously impressive deals where members can save a lot of money. From premium vanilla extract to kitchen appliances, Costco somehow always has impressive bargains other retailers struggle to match, let alone beat. Here are 11 best Costco deals that are way cheaper than anywhere else right now.

Yo Mama's Low-Sodium Pasta Sauce

Costco is offering the Yo Mama's Low-Sodium Variety Pasta Sauce 3-pack for just $16.99 right now, down from $21.99. "Really enjoyed the variety. Sauces were thick and very flavorful. Roasted garlic was our favorite," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "So happy to have found this on sale. My spouse suffers from heart failure and needs a very low sodium diet. This foots the bill," another added.

Tre Olive Harvest Variety Gift Box Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Tre Olive Harvest Variety Gift Box Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3-Pack is a steal at Costco for just $49.99, down from $59.99. Compare that to Walmart, which is selling the same gift set for $81.30. "Beautifully packaged as a gift but the best part is the depth of flavor. Marvelous flavor combinations," one Costco shopper said. "These oils have optimum (meaning low) levels of acidity and ultraviolet-light absorption. We learned in Italy while visiting a family in Tuscany who owns a large olive orchard the importance of proper processing and packaging. This company did a nice job."

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Costco is selling the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract on sale for $39.99 for two 8 oz bottles—compare that to Williams-Sonoma, which is selling just one 2 oz bottle of the extract for $16.95. "This is the best tasting vanilla extract on the market," one happy shopper said.

Kitchen Appliances

Costco has some seriously impressive deals on kitchen appliances. "Probably my biggest savings was on my refrigerator last year," one Redditor shared. "It was a discontinued model that Lowe's, Home Depot, and a local appliance store had on clearance for $3100-3400. Got it at Costco for around $1700 along with Costco's 2 year warranty and free delivery. Also got a killer deal on a Nikon DSLR camera years back. It was the last one they had. Got the camera and 2 lenses for less than the price of the camera body anywhere else."

Bosch Dishwasher

One Costco shopper scored an impressive deal on a new dishwasher after haggling the price down. "Needed a new dishwasher and saw this deal on a Bosch 800 series dishwasher on an open box. Had it listed for $800 but asked them what their best price would be. Manager marked it down to $700 for me, so I walked out with it. Last price I saw listed for this one was $1150, so I feel like I got a pretty decent deal," they said.

Kerrygold Butter

Kerrygold butter is significantly cheaper at Costco ($12.39 for four 8 oz bars) than the average grocery store. Meanwhile Walmart sells one 8 oz bar for $4.77. "Ooh we also stock up on Kerrygold when it's on sale. It freezes well and is the only butter we like now (we've become snobbish)," one Redditor said.

Pet Medications

Countless Costco members point out how cheap pet medications are when you get them through Costco. "Pet prescriptions! Apoquel is half the price my vet wanted to charge," one shopper said. "Every year or two: paper goods, otc meds, flea and tick meds," another agreed.

Allergy Medications

Costco members rave about the incredible savings for over-the-counter allergy medication. "For bad allergy sufferers like me, you can save huge on the Kirkland brand knockoffs of Zyrtec (Aller-Tec) and Claritin (AllerClear). Depending on the current sale, it's 2 or 3 cents per pill vs around 35 cents per pill for the name brand. I haven't noticed any difference in quality," one member said.

Kohler Faucet

Costco occasionally has incredible deals on kitchen and bathroom remodels and renovation items, which lucky members get to take advantage of. "Got a Kohler bath faucet, regularly $119, on clearance for $19," one shopper shared.

TempurPedic Mattress

One member saved thousands on a new mattress from Costco. "We got a split king TempurPedic set with adjustable bases. $3k less than in the Mattress stores or on TP's site," one Redditor shared. "Water softener salt is also 30% cheaper than in regular stores. This alone nearly pays for the membership."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nielsen Massey Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract

The Nielsen Massey Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract is on sale at Costco for $43.99 for two 8 oz bottles. Compare that to Amazon, which sells one 8 oz bottle for $43.95. "I'm so delighted that Costco carries Nielsen Massey vanilla! They are my absolute favorite and the Mexican vanilla is my particular favorite. Such a rich and warm flavor," one shopper said.