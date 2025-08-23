From a zombie apocalypse to a natural disaster, many things can go wrong and result in a massive power outage or even worse. For those “what ifs” it’s always good to be prepared the best you can. Even the U.S. Government recommends keeping an emergency preparedness kit for times of distress, having everything from power generators and batteries to food supply and water on hand. Here are the 11 best Costco emergency preparedness supplies to invest in now, to keep yourself safe, fed, and warm later.

Firman 7500W Running / 9400W Peak Tri Fuel Generator

Costco sells a wide range of generators. The Firman 7500W Running / 9400W Peak Tri Fuel Generator is on the less expensive side at $899.99 and runs on gasoline, propane fuel, or natural gas. It also qualifies for Costco Direct savings. According to shoppers, it is easy to get up and running. “My 2500 square foot home was running under Firman Power, including my new Four Ton Heat Pump. I let it run under load for a full hour. Note: I did not turn on every electric load in my home, but I had AC, two refrigerators, lights, basically everything I would need to survive a power outage. I’m a a happy homeowner,” one said.

Kirkland Signature Bottled Water Pallet

Whether you drink a lot of water or want to keep it all for the worst-case scenario, you can buy a 48-case pallet of Kirkland Signature Bottled Water 16.9 fl oz, each with 40 bottles, for $439.99. “My opinion is that it is the best tasting of any I have tried. The Costco brand is the most affordable,” one shopper says.

Readywise 5400 Serving Ultimate Variety Emergency Food Pallet (5,400 Total Servings)

If you really want to stock up on food, this Readywise 5400 Serving Ultimate Variety Emergency Food Pallet offers 5,400 total servings for $2,999.99 in the form of 36 stackable 5.3-gallon buckets. “It never hurts to be prepared. Nice variety of foods, it’s easy to store and the shelf life is unbeatable. And it doesn’t taste bad at all,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Duracell Coppertop Alkaline AA Batteries, 40-count

It’s important to have batteries on hand. This 40-pack of Duracell Coppertop Alkaline AA Batteries is currently on sale, $17.99 after $2 off. “I was in darkness. Literally. The remote was dead. The flashlight was a paperweight. The wall clock? Frozen in time like a cursed relic. Then—Costco’s 40-pack of Duracell AA Coppertops entered my life. Forty glorious, copper-topped soldiers. I wept. My devices rejoiced. The flashlight blazed like a lighthouse in a storm. The remote worked so fast, I thought it could see the future. These batteries don’t die—they retire with honors. I may never need to buy batteries again, but if I do, it will be these. Always these. 11/10. Would power my life with them if I could,” one shopper wrote.

Chef’s Banquet One Month Emergency Food Supply Pallet, 36 Total Kits (13,680 Total Servings)

Another food option? Chef’s Banquet One Month Emergency Food Supply Pallet, 36 Total Kits (13,680 Total Servings). It is currently $1,200 off, bringing the price down to $4,799.99. This one has up to 30-year shelf life

Honeywell 22kW Home Standby Generator with Transfer Switch

If you want to splurge on a more comprehensive generator, Honeywell 22kW Home Standby Generator with Transfer Switch is currently on sale from 5,699.99 to $5,099.99. “This is just what it is supposed to be: a reliable backup generator, running on either propane or natural gas. It self-tests weekly, and uses a transfer switch automatically to turn itself on when grid power disappears, and turn itself off when grid power returns. The innards are actually from Generac, perhaps the country’s leading provider of backup power. Buyers need to remember that the generator needs someone to make a good connection to the fuel source, and to integrate the transfer switch into the house’s electrical system,” a shopper writes.

Duracell 1200LM Hybrid LED Flashlight, 3-pack

It’s also a good idea to stock up on flashlights. This 3-pack of Duracell 1200LM Hybrid LED Flashlights is just $34.99. “The option of being able to chose the rechargeable batt or revert back to disposable batteries is great. The brightness is really good. Outshines a 2 cell popular brand that I converted to LED. I think I paid less in store, and it comes with 12 AAA batteries which is probably worth $12 at the store. If you just want something for short periods/emergencies, I think is a great value. I will put some in the house and car. For big jobs, I have bigger flashlights and one will cost double the price of this 3 pack. Read the Neg reviews and judge for yourself,” writes a shopper

Ever-Ready First Aid Kit

Having a comprehensive first-aid kit should be a must. Ever-Ready First Aid Kit, 217 Pieces, is $59.99 and services up to 50 people with 217 pieces of quality first aid components. “I have been a firefighter for the last 28 years. In receiving the first aid kit I was very impressed with how thorough and complete it is!!!!The case is very heavy duty and I like the way it opens up. I would highly recommend this for anyone. Many of the things it has we use on emergency calls at work. Well worth the money!!!” writes a shopper.

HOTO 40-piece Household Tool Kit

If you haven’t upgraded your toolkit, now is the time. Currently the HOTO 40-piece Household Tool Kit is $38.99 after $10 off. “To start over fresh with my own personal tool set. This is a dream. The tools feel so comfortable in my hands. The sleek storage case,” a shopper noted.

Ready Project Portable Deluxe Emergency Water Purification Kit

And, don’t forget this Ready Project Portable Deluxe Emergency Water Purification Kit. “I’m really impressed. The kit comes with everything you need to filter water safely—super easy to set up, and the AquaBrick container is sturdy but not too bulky. It took me just a couple of minutes to unbox and get setup! The hand pump takes a little effort, but it’s not bad at all. I like that it doesn’t require electricity. I love that they have end of life lab test so you know how long the filter will last. If you’re thinking ahead for emergencies, power outages, or even just want something reliable for camping or off-grid use, this kit is a no-brainer. Definitely recommend,” says a shopper. Right now it is $139.99 after $40 off.

UltraPro Elite 1200A Portable Jump Starter and Air Pump, Emergency LED

Also, don’t foget about your vehicles. This UltraPro Elite 1200A Portable Jump Starter and Air Pump, Emergency LED, for $94.99 will come in handy. This multifunctional device doubles as a portable battery charger that supports vehicles with batteries up to 12 volts as well as an air compressor capable of inflating car, SUV and bike tires up to 100PSI. You can charge all your portable devices without worry during emergencies using one USB-A port featuring a 5V/2.4A output and built-in technology to cut power flow once charged to prevent damaging your electronics. “I bought one of these in Dallas end of last year when I had a dead battery in the Costco parking lot. Used it right out of the box. Went back a few weeks later to get one for my wife’s car. They were sold out. Saw this on the site and had to buy it before it was gone! I have jumped off 4 random people this winter on the original charge. This item is great!” a shopper says.