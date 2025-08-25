11 Best Costco Fall Finds Just Arrived in Stores

Fall isn’t officially here for a few weeks, but you could have fooled me with all the autumn-themed items flooding my local Costco warehouse. From Halloween and (gasp) Christmas decorations and necessities to brand new food and drinks, there is no lack of excitement in the aisles of the store and on the Costco website. Here are the 11 best Costco fall finds that just arrived in stores.

Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag

Fun fact: Kirkland Signature has Halloween candy for less, and it’s all from name brands. The Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag contains 5.6 pounds of candy, including M&Ms, Reese’s, Snickers, and Milky Way, perfect for handing out on Halloween. Or, if you prefer, eat all of it yourself.

Aura Carver Frame

With a new school year ahead, it’s the perfect time to invest in a new digital frame. The Aura Carver just landed at Costco in black or white for $99.99. I have several Aura frames throughout my house and also gift them to friends and family so we can easily share photos, sending them directly to each others frames.

Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack 64-count KCup

Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack is here! It contains 64 KCups, 32 Pumpkin Spice, 16 Cinnamon Dolce, and 16 Caramel Flavored Coffee, for $44.99.

Macarooz Dubai Chocolate Cake Pops

The Dubai chocolate craze continues at Costco. What’s In Your Cart shared about Macarooz Dubai Chocolate Cake Pops. “Another new Dubai chocolate item spotted @costco today!” they wrote.

Calpak Luggage

Costco Does It Again shared about a chic new luggage set in stores. “Calpak 8 piece luggage bundle! $169.99,” they wrote. According to shoppers, it is a great value. “I got this for my son and I’m jealous I didn’t get this instead of my more expensive samsonite set!” one wrote.

Bluey Halloween Inflatable Set

So many Halloween decorations have landed at Costco. Costco Does It Again shared about this

New Bluey Halloween Inflatable! “🎃👻 spotted at the NEW Allen, Texas Costco! $149.99,” they wrote.

Fall Mums

Costco New Deals shared that fall flowers are in stores. “Mums are back at Costco!!! Wow I was so excited to see these!! Fall is my favorite season so you know I love mums!!! Send this to someone that loves fall mums,” they wrote.

Grinch Christmas Decoration

It may feel too soon, but the holiday aisle is already starting to fill up at Costco. “Grinch stealing tree statue at Costco by Jim shore 🎄 this is such an adorable piece for your holiday decorations!!” Costco New Deals shared. “Adorable,” one shopper commented. “Can’t wait for Xmas!!” added another.

Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

A new bakery item is also flying off the shelves. "New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals," a Portland food blogger asked. The unanimous response? Yes. "They are sooooo yummy ! 😋" a follower commented.

Kirkland Signature Wrapping Paper

Costco New Deals also suggests buying holiday wrapping paper now, before it sells out. “Kirkland holiday double sided wrapping paper is back!! These are so much fun!! 🤩 is it too early to buy wrapping paper ? Yes!! But at this deal it’s worth it!!! Share this with someone that would love this and follow along for more holiday deals at Costco,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles

All the influencers, including What’s In Your Cart, have been talking about the new Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” they wrote.