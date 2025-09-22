Can you believe fall is almost officially here? The first day of the season is September 22 (at 2:19 EDT to be exact!). If you are feeling a little sad that summer is over, Costco is here to lift your spirits. The store is filling up with the most delicious and delightful autumn-inspired products, ranging from pumpkin and apple-infused desserts in the Costco bakery to warm and savory comfort foods. Here are the 11 best Costco finds to grab as Fall officially begins.

These Heirloom Pumpkins for Decor

It’s time to get your fall decorations out. Costco Hot Finds snagged some of these babies from the produce section. “🍂 🎃 Heirloom pumpkins are my favorite! They’re so unique and they last for several months!” they wrote, adding that they cost $6.99. “Yumm… After a few days of decorating my house, those pumpkins are going to start disappearing. I’m going to make some delicious Chilean sopaipillas. :),” writes a follower. “These are GORGEOUS!!!” adds another.

Beef Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup Are Back in the Deli

It’s soup, stew, and chili season, and Costco is here for it. Costco So Obsessed revealed that two fall favorites are back in the deli. “Welcome back beef chili and chicken noodle soup!” they wrote.

And, Pumpkin Cheescake Is in the Bakery

Costco is famous for its delicious cheesecake, especially seasonal flavors. Costco Hot Finds shared that one of the most beloved is back. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” they wrote. “Omg omg omg yes I need 🤤,” commented one person. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another.

Don’t Sleep on Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites are perfect for heating up on a cool fall morning. Shoppers maintain the apple fritter doughnut holes are so good, they “ought to be illegal. so good. crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce,” one person shared on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna Is a Great Comfort Meal on a Cool Night

Craving something hot and savory on a cool fall evening? “Rana Beef and Short Rib lasagna.A nice meaty lasagna. Not spicy, flavorful. Actual short ribs and beef in there too. Consistent cheese layer throughout. Cooks in abt an hour from the freezer. Smallish but one tray should serve 4. Two trays guarantees leftovers,” writes a shopper.

Pendleton Throws and Blankets Are Perfect for Cozying Up In

It’s cozy blanket season! Costco Does It Again revealed that Pendleton Throws and Blankets, $19.99 to $36.99 depending on size, are back in stores. The blankets are super soft, cozy, and perfect for cuddling up on a fall or winter day.

And Caramel Apple Strudel Bites Are a New Hit in the Bakery

Shoppers are also excited about Caramel Apple Strudel Bites, now $8.99 for 12 in the bakery. “New, and good! Relatively decent ingredient list and conveniently sized portions. As with most bakery items, they’ll likely be even better with a quick visit to the air fryer,” a Redditor wrote.

Chicken Pot Pie Has Returned

Another fall and winter favorite, Chicken Pot Pie, is also back in the deli. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

And, Pumpkin Pie Is Also Back

If you are old school with pumpkin desserts, one of Costco’s most famous bakery items is back. Costco Buys shared that Pumpkin Pie “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” they wrote.

There Are Also Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins

Costco So Obsessed shared about Entenmann’s Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins. “🧡🧡🧡 $10.49 for 20 pouches,” they wrote. “Yummy!🎃” comemnted a follower. “Can’t go wrong with pumpkin flavor!” added another.

And, New Meyers Hand Soaps

Costco So Obsessed shared about the new Meyers hand soap fragrances. “$17.99 for 4 fun holiday scents!” she wrote. “One of my favs 🙌,” commented a shopper. “Love that brand,” added another.