7 Best New Costco Member Savings Deals You Can Score This Week

Costco offers many ways to save, from everyday deals on its Kirkland Signature brand to various sales and promotional events. The warehouse’s website is running a major savings event: The “Member Savings Days.” As part of the promo, so many items are on sale for a limited time, ranging from protein bars to Burberry scarves. Here are the 11 best Costco finds from the Member Savings Days event.

Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine

The Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew brings cafe quality coffee home.”Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja has its luxe cafe espresso machine and you can save $80 deal ends October 12th,” Costco New Deals wrote in a recent post. On the website, it is $529.99, and you get an $80 Costco shop card.

Bellevue Luxury 12oz. Candles, 4-pack

Shoppers love Bellevue Luxury 12oz. Candles, 4-pack, currently $29.99 after $10 off until October 10.”Great candles,” writes a shopper. “Long lasting with a strong fragrance that is not overpowering.” Another adds, “These candles are big and beautiful! All of the 4 fragrances are so pretty. The value is incredible. Each individual candle would make a lovely gift. I just ordered my second set. The first set arrived in perfect condition. Packaged well and secure. This is one of my fav Costco orders ever!!”

Genius Gourmet Variety Crispy Protein Bar Treat

Amp up your protein intake and save big with Genius Gourmet Variety Crispy Protein Bar Treat, 30-count, $29.99 after $10 off. The pack comes with 10 Salted Caramel, 10 Vanilla Dream, and 10 Peanut Butter Chocolate, each with 10 grams of protein. “Have tried several different brands from Costco during the past couple of months and my wife and have decided on Genius Gourmet as our favorite. We did extensive research on the nutrition information and also considered Taste and texture. All the gooey/chewy bars are frankly just inedible (IMHO) and I wonder why these prescription grade foods that would generally be forced onto patients by doctors would even be marketed. That just leaves the crunch and not “heavy” feeling bars. Not too many options. One brand was priced too high of us to even consider trying. Another option – quite similar to Genius Gourmet was pretty good but 2 strikes against it – personally we do not like leman as a flavor in our bars and secondly GG had slightly better nutrition numbers for our dietary needs. Also loved all 3 of their flavors. Final comment is their production in Idaho, Wish I could glean more about the company,” writes a shopper.

Yo Mama’s Dairy-Free Variety Dressing

Yo Mama’s Dairy-Free Variety Dressing, 3-pack, with American Ranch, Classic Caesar, and Honey Balsamic, is $15.99 after $4 off “Amazing taste & clean ingredients!” writes a shopper. “Absolutely love these salad dressings! Clean ingredients made with love!”

Nordic Ware Dual Top Grill Griddle with Grill Press

Is it time for a new griddle? Nordic Ware Dual Top Grill Griddle with Grill Press is $44.99 after $12 off. “Love it,” writes a shopper. “I already owned something similar from Costco and I wanted another one. I put this on my grill cooked my food,I just knew the bottom was burnt. Nope took it off the flame and it looked the same.”

Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe

Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe is $549.99 after $150 off. “My first Vitamix! My black and decker blender finally died and I decided to order this bundle. Yes it is pricey but when you break down the cost of all the attachments and parts, it is somewhat of a deal,” writes a shopper. “It has multiple blades to chop, slice and mix.”

Philips Sonicare Cordless Rechargeable Power Water Flosser

The Philips Sonicare Cordless Rechargeable Power Water Flosser 2-Pack is $99.99 after $30 off through 10/19/25. “I used to have the Waterpik cordless flosser and this is better. The tank is large enough to hold enough water to floss your whole mouth without a refill, which is super nice and it pauses to help you pace your movement around your mouth. The pressure is good too. Additionally I appreciate that this is rechargeable vs going through dozens of batteries every year,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Sneaker

Kirkland Signature Men’s Sneaker in white and black is $8 off, bringing the price to $24.99 online. “Best shoes I’ve ever worn certainly for the cost,” writes a shopper. “Bought 6 pair . They have good padding for comfort,” adds another.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

Don’t miss Costco’s great deal on the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, $524.99. “Bought this in warehouse on release day and the whole process was smooth! When the doors rolled we were greeted with claps and warm smiles from the employees. There was an employee that handed out the cards to each person. Got to leave with both a brand new Switch 2 and a pro controller for a killer price,” writes a shopper. “In my opinion this is also the best deal from all the other retailers selling this console as not only do you get a download code for Mario Kart World inside the console packaging, but an additional code to redeem 1 year of Nintendo Switch Online membership allowing you to play online multiplayer along with the expansion pack add-on allowing you to play the older GameCube and other retro console games saving you 50% off that if you were to buy it separately! Lastly being an executive member and adding on to the 2% reward for the year makes this the best deal for a Nintendo fan to take advantage of,” adds another.

Bobby Flay by GreenPan Stainless Steel 13-piece Knife Block Set

If you need knives, take advantage of $25 off Bobby Flay by GreenPan Stainless Steel 13-piece Knife Block Set, bringing the price down to $93.99. “Loved the quality!” writes a shopper about the Damascus stainless-steel designed knives with hand-finished wood handles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf

Even I was shocked to see the Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf for just $349.99 after $50 off. “I’ve wanted this scarf for years! I even have a knockoff that’s cashmink aka acrylic. I ordered the signature beige color and it’s beautiful! No worries about authenticity. It’s definitely real! The label matches exactly to the Burberry website. Thank you Costco for making this scarf more affordable!” writes a shopper. “I purchased the tan coloured scarf and I absolutely love it. The colour is rich and the cashmere is oh so soft. When items like this one pop up, you gotta grab them! This is authentic Burberry,” adds another.