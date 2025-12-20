11 Best Costco Finds to Buy in Mid-December

From bakery treats to pantry staples, these Costco finds stand out right now.

There are a few things I find it hard to believe right now. The first is that it is already mid-December. This second: Christmas is only a few days away. And the third? It’s still officially fall. There’s also the fact that 2025 is almost over. Costco is here for all of it, ready to stock your fridge and pantry with everything needed to get you through the first day of winter, the holidays, and the end of the year. Here are the 11 best Costco finds to buy mid-December.

Pistachio Cheesecake

Costco New Deals is sharing about a hot new item in the bakery. Pistachio lovers run to Costco there’s a new Pistachio cheesecake and it looks incredible! Sweet graham crust, pistachio cheesecake, pistachio nuts, and pistachio whipped cream!! As a pistachio lover This just might be my new favorite!!” they wrote. “Loved it! So delicious!” a shopper commented. “This is by far one of the best cheesecakes they made. We devoured this,” another agreed.

Rao’s Marinara Is on Sale

Costo Hot Finds shared anout a great deal on one of the most popular pasta sauces. ” Don’t miss this @costco sale! @raoshomemade Marinara Sauce 2-pack is $3 off at Costcos nationwide! Ends 12/21. I use it for pasta, subs, and I use it in my Lasagna Soup recipe!” they wrote. “Best sauce, best sale!!” a shopper commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bouchard Chocolate Pistachio Thins

Costco Buys shared about another pistachio chocolate item. “These Bouchard Chocolate Pistachio Thins at Costco are such a yummy little treat 😍 Creamy Belgian milk chocolate filled with pistachio inside and out…sweet, nutty, and so snackable! Individually wrapped too, so they’re perfect for sharing (or stashing away just for you 😉). $18.99,” they wrote.

Pioneer Gravy & Sausage Biscuit Bites

Costco Buys shared about a delicious appetizer option. “These sausage & gravy biscuit bites at Costco are such a yummy snack — flaky biscuit dough filled with creamy peppered white gravy and Italian sausage. Great for quick breakfasts or appetizers! $11.59,” they wrote.

The Spice House Old World Italian Rustic Fennel & Herb Seasoning

Costco Guide shared about a new seasoning. “If you love the flavor of Italian sausage… this one’s for you 🤤@thespicehouse recreated that iconic flavor in their new Old World Italian Rustic Fennel & Herb Seasoning now available in this large jar, exclusively at @Costco in the Midwest & Texas! Perfect for sauces, roasted veggies, pork, pasta, you name it. Stock up at Costco while it’s in stores!” they wrote.

Chosen Foods Chicken Sauce

Costco Deals shared about Chosen Foods Chicken Sauce, “to level up every dip, drizzle, and bite,” they wrote. Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil, this sweet and bold, flavorful sauce is made with simple ingredients you can feel great about. Good fats from avocados. No seed oils. Certified non-GMO and Gluten-free.

Hansik Kimbap

Costco So Obsessed shared about a delicious new Asian product, Hansik Kimbap. “Spotted this new kimbap at Costco! I can’t wait to try it!” they wrote.

Lettuce Grow Farmstand

Costco So Obsessed shared about the Lettuce Grow farmstand. “How cool is this lettuce grow farm stand nook! You can grow all sorts of lettuce farm to table and the reviews are also great! $499.99,” they wrote.

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

Costco So Obsessed shared about the cinnamon streusel cake at Costco for $15.49. “I had one of these last year and they’re amazing,” they said. “These would be a beautiful neighbor gift.”

Soban Korean Pantry Udon Udeng

Costco So Obsessed shared about another new Asian product, Soban Korean Pantry Udon Udeng. “Always in the mood for udon 🍜 😋 this looks yum!” they wrote. “Delish,” agreed a shopper.

Velvet Bees Honey Butter

Costco So Obsessed shared about Velvet Bees Honey Butter. “Honey butter 🧈 🐝 🍯 yum! This on some toast or corn bread,” they wrote. “That is amazing. I add it to sweet potatoes,” a shopper commented. Another suggested it tastes great on fried chicken.