Have you checked out the “While Supplies Last” tab on the Costco website lately? This is where the brand lists some of the fastest-selling, lower inventory, and sensationally priced items that won’t likely be around for long. This week, I noticed that many of the items have dropped in price, making them better-than-usual deals. From Hunter rain boots to name-brand gadgets and fantastic food finds, there are so many awesome items. Here are the 11 best Costco finds to grab “While Supplies Last” in early December.

The Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker

The Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker, 44 lbs, is just $199.99. “Very impressed with this ice maker. Makes perfect little nuggets quickly. You don’t realize you need an ice machine till you have one. Well worth the cost. Highly recommend,” a recent shopper writes. It makes the “best ice,” another shopper adds. “Quality device that makes the best ice. Capacity is sufficient and the time it takes to make the ice is minimal. Fits great on a small countertop. Relatively quiet in operation.”

Koia 32g Elite Vanilla Protein Powder

Shoppers love Koia 32g Elite Vanilla Protein Powder, $20.97. “Delicious! The protein powder mixes very smoothly. No weird aftertaste and very filling. A shake for breakfast holds me over until lunch. I have problems digesting other protein shakes, horrible bloat etc., but I don’t have a problem with Koia. I truly recommend this shake,” writes one. “Delicious. No funky after taste from artificial flavors,” adds another.

Igloo 83-quart Dual Zone Active Cooler

Igloo 83-quart Dual Zone Active Cooler has been reduced by another $100 to $599.97. “I love this cooler. This cooler really sips power which I wasn’t ready for. We have a jackery and solar panel (another Costco purchase) I was paranoid that the battery wouldn’t last the night. Was I ever wrong, it used less than 10% and kept everything cold for three days. We did charge the battery daily. The best part is, not needing to buy ice, unless you want ice for drinks etc. now I have to figure out what to do with all the other coolers we won’t be using in the future,” writes one.

Cookie Pal Soft Baked Bites, Peanut Butter and Apple Dog Treats

Costco dogs go wild over Cookie Pal Soft Baked Bites, Peanut Butter and Apple Dog Treats, 2 lb, 2-count, $19.97. “Both our dogs have gut problems so we needed something without garbage in it. These are perfect for them. Your dog will love them,” writes a pet owner. “My pup loves these. They are soft enough that you can make them a little smaller for smaller treats. Not a lot of ingredients, which is wonderful. Glad Costco is carrying them,” adds another.

Hunter Rain Boots

There are a few Hunter boot options, including the Hunter Women’s Original Tall Matte Rain Boot in black or green, $89.97. “Fantastic waterproof boots! I bought these from Costco over 2 years ago and have truly abused them, yet they still look and feel great. Water, mud and brush are no problem,” writes a shopper. “This is a great deal on Hunter Boots! I normally wear a 7 and they are true to size for me. I am always so tempted to buy a new pair when I see them at Costco, even though mine are 3 years old and in excellent shape!”

KitchenAid 23.8 cu. ft. Counter-Depth French-Door Refrigerator with Platinum Interior

Looking for a new refrigerator? The KitchenAid 23.8 cu. ft. Counter-Depth French-Door Refrigerator with Platinum Interior, $2,999.97, is a stunning option. “I do love this refrigerator. The platinum interior is very nice and I really like the small ice cube size. Also like the water dispensing options you can save favorite amounts if you refill the same things a lot, like my dogs water bowl. I haven’t had any issues yet so hoping that doesn’t change. My last KitchenAid refrigerator was 22 years old and still working when I moved and needed a counter depth,” a shopper says.

KitchenAid Oven, Microwave, and Airy Fryer

Shoppers also love this KitchenAid 1.4 cu. ft. Upper and 5.0 cu. ft. Lower Capacity Combination Microwave Wall Oven with Air Fry Mode, also $2,999.97. “Incredibly fast and easy from order to install. I ordered Sunday and by Wednesday it was all delivered and installed and my old one taken away. Excellent communication from delivery and installation companies as well. Love my new oven microwave combo! CR ranks it in the top 5 but the others are 2x as much,” a shopper notes.

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Chocolate Mint

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Chocolate Mint, 11 fl oz., 18-pack is $36.99. “These are delicious! Hate that they only come out around Thanksgiving, because the Mint always sells out quickly. I do hate how the cost has increased significantly in the last 2 years. Make this a year round flavor!!” writes a shopper.

Clearly 6-piece Organizer Set

I get all my organizing goodies at Costco. They just dropped the price of the Clearly 6-piece Organizer Set to $19.97. It comes with two wide bins (12.49″ x 6.24″ x 2.95″) and four narrow bins (12.49″ x 3.12″ x 2.95″), allowing you to organize drawers, pantries, refrigerators, and more with ease. They are also stackable to maximize tight spaces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Microfiber Kitchen Towels

These Microfiber Kitchen Towels, 8-pack are just $9.97 and worth every penny, according to shoppers. “The towels are absorbent, completely lint-free and exceptionally attractive. EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for,” writes one. “I was immediately impressed the first time I used these towels. They are so absorbent, they actually dry the dishes instead of just pushing around the water. I was so impressed, I bought some for my son-in-law!”

Manna 64oz Stack Jug

Another fan favorite? This Manna 64oz Stack Jug, $19.97. “This is an awesome addition to my growler collection. It’s perfect for camping, fishing, or any outdoor activity that beverages are necessary,” writes a shopper. “This is amazing, used it for chili on a cold day and it stayed piping hot all day, highly recommend”.