These Costco grocery deals in February offer big savings on steaks, honey and more.

I feel like we can all agree that January was the longest month ever. Now that it is February, Costco is celebrating with new savings, both online-only and in-store-only deals. Some are so good they run for only a few days, so make sure to check the dates. What should you shop for this month to save big? Here are the 11 best Costco groceries with big savings in February.

Raw Manuka Honey for $25 Off

Over the weekend, Costco sent out its monthly online savings email, featuring deals available only on the Costco website and running through the end of February. On it was Comvita Certified UMF 18+ (MGO 696+) Raw Manuka Honey (17.6 oz). Get it for $74.99 delivered after $25 off.

$100 Off Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks

If only the finest steak is good enough for you, order Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks, A5 Grade, (4/12 oz Per Steak), which comes with three pounds of meat for $369.99 delivered after $100 off. “The steaks came frozen in two days of ordering them they were by far the best steaks we have ever had! Will be ordering again!” writes a shopper. “Amazing flavor, great marbling, easy delivery. I will definitely order again!” adds another.

Gourmet Coffee for $15 Off

Get 2.5 pounds of Jose’s 100% Organic Mayan Whole Bean Coffee for $44.99 delivered after $15 off. “My husband I are former Pacific Northwest coffee snobs. I picked up some of this Jose’s organic Mayan Blend coffee once a few years ago, from the Costco warehouse. This is truly some of the very best coffee I’ve ever used! After trying every single method of brewing coffee from pour over, espresso, and even siphon, we finally landed on a good old fashioned percolator as our choice for making smooth, intense coffee, whose aroma literally seeps under door cracks, even, to fill every once of our home! Jose’s is 100% arabica beans, ORGANIC, and just simply our favorite. It honestly rivals small batch, artisan coffee roasters, in my humble opinion,” writes a shopper.

Emergency Protein Buckets for $80 Off

It’s never a bad idea to have an emergency food supply on hand. ReadyWise 94 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket (94 Total Servings) is $80 off, $99.99 delivered. “The Readywise Food Supply kit is a good, compact kit with sufficient dried meals to feed us for a month, should a disaster occur. The kit is easy to store in a place where we can access it if needed. We have had a lot of disaster preparedness training, and this kit seems to be a winner. I hope that we don’t need it until we have a party to consume the contents a month before it expires, however, we are confident it will be a tremendous help should we actually experience a disaster,” a shopper writes.

Pork Shoulder Roast Is $8 Off

There were also tons of sensational deals in the Weekly Warehouse Insider email. Over in the butcher and meat department, get Kirkland Signature Premium Boneless Pork Shoulder Roast for $8 off from 2/2/26 to 2/8/26.

USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye for $15 Off

There is such a sensational deal on Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye Steak that it is only available for two days. Get Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak for $15 OFF 2/6/26 to 2/8/26.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hass Avocados

While they didn’t reveal specifics, Avocados, Hass Variety, were in the Weekly Warehouse Insider as a “Featured Item.” Prices will vary by the location of the warehouse

Kirkland Signature Cupcakes Are $2 Off

Choose from Kirkland Signature White or Chocolate Cupcakes, on sale through 2/8/2-26. The featured item is just $6.99 a pack after $2 off.

Hebrew National Hot Dogs Are $4.50 Off

One of Costco’s most popular items, Hebrew National 100% Beef Franks, 4/12 oz Packages, is on sale for $9.99 after $4.50 off through 2/8/26.

Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Ham Is $2.50 Off

Now is the time to stock up on ham! Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham, 2/24 oz Pack, is $7.49 after $2.50 off until 2/8/26.

Schwartz Brothers Organic Bagel Chips Are $2.50 Off

Schwartz Brothers Organic Bagel Chips, 15 oz, Everything and/or Garlic Herb, are perfect for your Super Bowl party and are on sale. Get your choice for for $2.50 off through 2/8/26. Selection varies by location.