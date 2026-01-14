Mid-month is a sweet spot for new Costco grocery finds shoppers are excited to grab.

It might be cold outside in the dead of mid-January, but Costco is keeping things hot with so many new arrivals and delicious food and beverage finds at the warehouse. From brand new bakery items, including two delicious-sounding cookies, and even new prepared foods, to viral items in the freezer section, you are going to have fun browsing this month’s most talked-about items. Here are the 11 best Costco groceries to buy mid-month.

Synear Custard Panda Buns

Costco Buys shared about a viral item, Synear Custard Panda Buns, which are “almost too cute to walk past at Costco! These steamed dessert buns are panda shaped and filled with a smooth, rich custard that feels like such a fun twist on a freezer staple 😍 They’re fully cooked and can be microwaved or steamed, which makes them easy to enjoy as a sweet treat or something different to add to your freezer lineup 🙌🏼 ($14.49),” they wrote. “I like them! Got them last week!” commented a follower.

It’s That Simple Pasta

Costco Buys also shared about a healthier pasta noodle. ” It’s That Simple 8-pack spaghetti at Costco Midwest locations! Formerly It’s Skinny, now It’s That Simple — and it truly is that simple! These noodles have zero net carbs, are pre-cooked, low calorie, gluten free, and make whipping up easy weeknight meals SO effortless!” they wrote. “I love how quickly they come together…just heat, add your favorite sauce, and dinner is DONE! Now available in-store only at Costco locations across the Midwest! Shop in-store and try It’s That Simple spaghetti today!”

Red Velvet Cookies in the Bakery

There are a few new bakery items. “Red Velvet Cookies are another standout new bakery item I spotted at Costco and they look unreal! These deep red cookies are studded with white chocolate chips and have that soft, bakery style texture that Costco does so well 😍 If you love red velvet, this one feels like a must try…are you grabbing these or the peanut butter monsters first? 🤔 ($9.99)” Costco Buys shared.

New Zero Sugar Sodas

There is a new Zero Sugar variety pack. “Having a zero sugar soda option that everyone agrees on is a win, and this Zero Sugar Variety Pack totally delivers! You get a mix of classic flavors including A&W, 7-Up, and Sunkist Orange, so there is something for everyone! 😍 This is an easy grab for stocking up the fridge or bringing to get togethers 🧊 (17.99)” Costco Buys shared.

Twice Baked Almond Filled Croissant

Another new bakery item? Twice Baked Almond Filled Croissant, “and they look incredible!” Costco Buys shared. “These are all butter croissants filled with almond cream, topped with sliced almonds, and baked again for that extra flaky, bakery style texture 🤤 You get six delicious croissants in the pack 😍 ($9.99).”

Kirkland Signature Fried Chicken Thighs with Ranch Dressing

Over in the deli, there are some new items too. “Kirkland Signature Fried Chicken Thighs with Ranch Dressing are such an easy grab from the prepared foods section! The chicken is breaded and fried until golden, and it comes with ranch on the side for dipping which makes this feel extra satisfying 😋 This is perfect for a quick dinner or when you want something hot and ready without cooking 🙌🏼 ($6.99/lb)” Costco Buys shared.

Peanut Butter Monster Cookies

Another new cookie? Peanut Butter Monster Cookies “just hit the Costco Bakery and they look seriously loaded! These are thick, bakery style cookies packed with peanut butter flavor and colorful candy pieces throughout 🤤 Soft in the center with plenty of texture, these feel like a dessert that’s going to disappear fast once the container is opened 😅 ($10.99)” Costco Buys shared.

Kirkland Signature Roasted Garlic Butter Parmesan Baguette

Over in the bakery, there is a new garlic bread. “Pasta nights just got easier with this Kirkland Signature Roasted Garlic Butter Parmesan Baguette 2-pack! These come ready to heat and are loaded with roasted garlic, butter, and parmesan for that classic crispy outside and soft inside everyone loves 😍 🍝 (7.99)” Costco Buys shared.

Banza Brown Rice Pasta Variety Pack

Costco Deals shared that the Banza Brown Rice Pasta Variety Pack is now in stores. “Find this Costco-exclusive variety pack that includes 4 boxes (2 penne + 2 elbows) of gluten-free pasta goodness only in the Northwest region stores!” they wrote. “Made with just two simple ingredients: brown rice + chickpeas and crafted to taste as close to the real thing as possible! Perfect for meal prep, feeding the whole family, or batch cooking for the week. Love that it holds up fresh out of the pot or reheated! A huge win for gluten-free pasta!” they said.

Chosen Foods Zesty Italian Dressings

Chosen Foods Zesty Italian Dressings are now available in a 2-pack of 12oz dressings at Costco Southeast locations, per Costco Deals. “Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil and the good fats from avocados 👌🏼 Simple ingredients, perfectly balanced with red wine vinegar, herbs & spices,” they write.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pesto Pasta Salad

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new deli item, the Pesto Pasta Salad. “New new new pesto pasta salad with mozzarella pearls $5.99 a pound,” they wrote. “Delish,” confirmed a shopper.