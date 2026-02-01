Shoppers share the hottest new Costco grocery finds trending this February.

Is it just me, or did the month of January feel like an entire year? Out on the East Coast, we have been suffering through single-digit temperatures, snow, ice, and wind, making it painful to go outside. Luckily, the month is over,r and February is here! Costco is kicking off the new month with lots of new product drops. What are the most trending products as we enter the second month of 2026? Here are the 11 best Costco groceries trending in February.

Chosen Foods Steakhouse Caesar Dressing & Marinade

I am such a big fan of Chosen Foods products, and so is influencer Costco Deals, who shared about Chosen Foods Steakhouse Caesar Dressings & Marinade. “Steakhouse vibes just hit your fridge,” they wrote. “This 2-pack of 12oz bottles is the classic Caesar you know and love, right at home!” They added that it is made with “100% pure avocado oil and the good fats from avocados” with no seed oils. “Non-GMO, gluten-free & glyphosate-residue free.”

Kodiak Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

Costco Deals shared a deal alert on Kodiak Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix at Costco. “Available at Costco stores nationwide, plus save $4 today, while on sale in this months savings book!” they wrote. “Made with 100% whole grains. Packed with 15g of protein per serving. All you have to do is just add water! Stock up while this deal lasts! Your mornings will thank you!”

Perdue Crispy Chicken Strips

Want to make boneless wings? Costco Deals shared about a “GAME DAY FREEZER FIND,” Perdue Crispy Chicken Strips. “Made with 100% white meat chicken breast 🚫 No antibiotics ever ✨ No fillers, just juicy chicken coated in a crispy, seasoned breading ⏱️ From freezer to table in minutes—hello easy wins!” they wrote.

Honolulu Cookie Company Strawberry Matcha Cookies

What’s in Your Cart shared about Honolulu Cookie Company Strawberry Matcha Cookies.

“Was so excited to see these! They are good but not my favorite flavor from this brand. I think guava and peppermint are still my top two. What’s your favorite flavor? These have chewy strawberry bits that add a bit of a crunch. Initially I don’t taste much of the strawberry. But the after taste I can! Definitely worth trying!” they shared.

Mighty Spark Chicken Snack Variety Packs

Costco Deals shared about chicken snack sticks. “Satisfy your hunger and cravings with Mighty Spark Chicken Snack Variety Packs back at Costco!” they wrote. “Delicious, flavorful, and tender snack sticks made from chicken! Two delicious flavors of Original Sea Salt & Pepper and Teriyaki Style. 60 calories or less and 6g of protein. Gluten free, dairy free, soy free and free from top 9 allergens. These are super convenient and a great portable snack, so be sure to add it to your Costco cart today!”

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake

Costco So Obsessed shared about a delicious new dessert in the Costco bakery. “Have you tried the new chocolate chip cookie bar cake from Costco? $18.99 🍪 I like the texture and layers. It’s also not too sweet. It’s so good! The cookie pieces in the middle are similar to the pieces in a really good cookie dough ice cream. 10/10,” they wrote.

Zevia Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about my favorite soda, Zevia. “This NEW @Zevia 30-can variety pack is NEW at Costco and it’s such a delicious way to stock the fridge! 😍 Zevia is a zero sugar soda with no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, so you still get that fun bubbly soda vibe without the sugar,” they wrote. “And the flavor lineup is honestly so good. You get Creamy Root Beer, Strawberry Lemon Burst, Cola, Orange Creamsicle, Ginger Ale, and Dr. Zevia! My personal favorites are Strawberry Lemon Burst and Orange Creamsicle.”

Gen Bake Protein Muffin Tops

Costco Buys shared about the new Gen Bake Protein Muffin Tops, “e a solid bakery find at Costco!” they wrote. “You get soft, bakery-style muffin tops with 14g of protein per serving, which makes these great for quick breakfasts or grab-and-go snacks 🙌🏼 The almond chia flavor keeps them from tasting overly sweet while still feeling satisfying and filling 😋 ($9.99).”

Kellogg’s Special K Extra Red Berries

Costco Hot Buys shared a “New Item Alert” for Kellogg’s Special K Extra Red Berries, available for a limited time. “It has 50% more berries and is a good source of fiber. If you enjoyed the berries before, you’ll love this one because look at all the berries in this Special K. I love to enjoy Special K Extra Red Berries for breakfast but sometimes I have it as a quick snack after an early dinner. Kellogg’s Special K Extra Red Berries is only available at select warehouses for a limited time so if you see it, make sure you pick it up before it is gone,” it said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Hazelnut Mini Beignets

Costco Savvy share about another new bakery find. “Chocolate hazelnut mini beignets

Just spotted these, look at how irresistible they are!” they wrote. “Would you try this? Definitely impossible to resist. My sweet tooth absolutely needs this.”

SUMM! Pork & Garlic Chive Gyoza Dumplings

Costco Savvy shared about a new Asian offering. “New Costco Deli Find! 🛒 @summ_foods Pork & Garlic Chive Gyoza Dumplings are crispy, packed with flavor, and perfect for a quick snack or meal. 😋🥟 Available for a limited time in Southeast Costco locations… don’t miss out!” they wrote. “Their dumplings are so good!!” a follower revealed.