It’s that time of the month: Costco Instant Savings start today! From household essentials like paper towels and laundry detergent to hydrating summer drinks and salty snacks, there is no lack of excitement with the most recent batch of major savings deals. Some are available in-warehouse only, while others can be ordered online. Here are the 11 best Costco items with Instant Savings starting today.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Lemon Lime and White Peach

Keep your electrolytes replenished this summer. This variety pack, a 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit, comes with 15 individually packaged servings of Lemon Lime and 15 White Peach, neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, they will be $8 off starting next week, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Some people are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Paper Towels. I prefer Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, which are a fantastic deal at Costco. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and a great deal compared to other stores. This month, Costco has sweetened the deal, offering $5.60 off the 12-pack.

Vita Coco, Coconut Water

If you prefer hydrating with coconut water, pick up an 18-pack case of Vita Coco, Coconut Water. The popular electrolyte-fueled beverage is $5.50 off. “​​This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn’t be more satisfied with my purchase,” writes one shopper.

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt and Pepper

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt and Pepper, “seasoned with salt, spicy black pepper, with a dash of garlic,” are always a great gluten-free, plant-based protein to keep around the house. The three-pound bag is $4 off. Available online and in-warehouse. “Absolutely fabulous! Delicious and the very best I have ever eaten. I’ve been a pistachio lover since I was about 5 years old when they were red and while watching cartoons! Now 63 years later I still eat a bowl every day (with a glass of wine – ha). Kirkland’s brand is just fair tasting but this brand with the salt and pepper added is, by far, the very best! Fresh, easy to open,” one shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray

Summer officially starts this month, and if you are like me, you will go through so many bottles of sunscreen. I prefer spray, especially when it comes to my kids, as it’s easier for them to apply. Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray is going to be $4 off, so I recommend buying a few of these to last through the summer. If you prefer lotion, Banana Boat Sport SPF50 is also $4 off.

Cetaphil Products

As a beauty writer, I have interviewed tons of dermatologists and skincare experts. Many of them recommend Cetaphil products, especially the brand’s Gentle Skin Cleanser. Costco is offering $5 off two-packs of the award-winning Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream and Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion. These products are gentle and perfect for sensitive skin.

FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit

Invest a little money and save more in the future with the Costco-exclusive FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit. The bundle “includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can’t stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!” endorses another shopper. “This looks to be an improved version. My old one is not dealing as good anymore. Adding to the cart,” a second says. Take $30 off this month.

SunChips Whole Grain Variety Pack

This SunChips Whole Grain Variety pack comes with 30, 1.5-ounce bags of four types of the popular chips: Original, Harvest Cheddar, French Onion, Garden Salsa. And, just in time for summer camp, beach, and BBQ season, it is $5 off. “Nice to be able to get these Sun chips via Costco. General grocery stores’ shelves are dictated by the distributors they work with and you cannot find Sun chips in the smaller bags anywhere else. I appreciate the Costco selection and if I cannot buy these in store, then at least I can buy via their website. Small bags are a great way to maintain portion control and work very well for our family. Plus these chips are delicious, and the small bags are convenient when travelling,” one shopper writes.

Tide Ultra, ALL, and Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent

I always buy detergent and fabric softener at Costco, and I try to hold out for sales like this one. Now is the time to stock up on laundry detergent. Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, which is filled with enough detergent for 152 loads, is now $5 off, while ALL is $5 off, and Gain, $4 off.

Suja Organic Ginger Love

Suja Organic Ginger Love is at Costco. “This refreshing ginger tonic is lemony with a kick…I’m obsessed! Ginger Love™ blends organic lemon, ginger, pineapple, and cayenne for the PERFECT balance of sweet & heat! 😋 Plus it’s an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin C and 1 billion CFU of probiotics! 🙌🏻 With just 15 calories, no added sugar, and all of the benefits, Suja Organic Ginger Love™ makes EVERY sip count!” writes Costco Buys. Get it for $4 off.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice is perfect for an easy, crowd-pleasing meal. One box has six bags of chicken fried rice that can be cooked in the microwave for three minutes, and this month it is $3.80 off. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) “could make this independently whenever they wanted.”