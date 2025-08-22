It’s hard to believe there are fewer than two weeks left of August. From online only deals of the month to Instant Savings that end on August 24, time is running out to take advantage of the month’s best deals. Here are the 11 best Costco items to grab before the end of August.

Thomasville Langdon Fabric Sectional with Chaise and Storage Ottoman

I’ve noticed many influencers sharing about the Thomasville Langdon Fabric Sectional with Chaise and Storage Ottoman, currently on sale for $500 off, $1,499.99, including delivery, setup, and packaging removal. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings. “The sectional sofa is very well made, the material is beautiful and the design is perfect for our media room. The sofa could well be mistaken for a $3,000 plus set. Very comfortable to sit on and should last a long time,” writes a shopper.

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin spice season is going strong, and shoppers are loving Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Pumpkin Spice. Get the 18 pack for $6 off, or $30.99 right now. “The pumpkin spice protein shakes exceeded my expectation. They are wonderful,” writes one shopper. “I always considered Premier Protein to be the best protein drink ever, and the pumpkin spice feature did not disappoint. The same creamy, rich, satisfying flavor, plus the taste of Fall – not too sweet, not to spicy – just right. I just wish it was available all year!” adds another.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

PurpleRenew Mattress

Purple mattresses have amassed a cult following for a reason: They are super comfortable. One of the brand’s trademark GelFlex Grid sleeping surfaces is on major sale at Costco. “Prepare to never want to leave bed again when you feel the comfort this mattress delivers. Setup couldn’t be easier and the GelFlex Grid is unlike anything you’ve slept on before — we can promise you that,” writes Costco Does It Again. Get it for just $1099 for a Queen online after $300 off.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Stock up on toilet paper before the month is up. Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is an excellent deal, as 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, are $6 off in-warehouse and online.

Eyeglasses: Buy One, Save $50 on Additional Pairs

Over in the optical department, get prescription glasses before the month’s end. The store offers a great deal: Buy a pair of prescription eyeglasses and save $50 on every additional pair.

Select LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Appliances

Shopping for major appliances? It’s a great month to invest at Costco. This month, save $300 to $1,850 on LG appliances, $150 to $1,200 off Whirlpool, and $100 to $1,200 off Samsung.

Nature’s Made Supplementsf

Vitamins and supplements are always way cheaper at Costco, but you can save even more this month. Nature’s Made supplements are majorly marked down. Magnesium is $4.50 off, CholestOff is $5.50 off, and D3 $3 off.

Jose’s 100% Colombia Supremo Whole Bean Coffee

Jose’s 100% Colombia Supremo Whole Bean Coffee is one of the best beans, per shoppers. This two-pack of the medium roast beans (3 pounds) is $15 off, $44.99. One coffee drinker calls it the “best of the best,” adding: “Definitely most delicious coffee on Costco lineup. Incredible roasting Buy Jose’s.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Hotel Signature 800

So many shoppers swear by Costco bedding, which is really affordable this month. Hotel Signature 800 threadcount sheets are currently $20 off all sizes. “These are the best sheets I’ve ever had by far!” writes one shopper. “We bought two sets of these sheets years ago and they are the ones we always use. Costco finally had them again and we just received them, washed them, and put them in our bed. They are so luxurious!”

Frito Lay Classic Mix

Stock up on back-to-school snacks and lunch box essentials, like this Frito-Lay Classic Mix, with 54 bags of the most popular chips. The big box includes 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, and is currently $5 off.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and Spray

Chosen Foods’ avocado oil products are wildly popular and a favorite of mine. My pantry always has a massive Chosen Foods Avocado Oil bottle and a few Avocado Oil Sprays. Now is the time to buy at $4.20 off.

GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set

Refresh your cookware this month. GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set is $80 off, just $239.99, and available in taupe and black. Even Oprah is a fan, noting that the pans are “durable” and gorgeous. “With a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires little to no oil, they encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won’t release unhealthy fumes,” she said in her 2021 Favorite Things list. “The pans themselves are beautiful and non toxic which is the best of both worlds. They’re lighter than my other pans which was important to me but you have to be so mindful when using them to only use on medium heat at maximum and not to scrub them hard. I’ve been just putting them in the dishwasher and it seems to be gentler than when I wash it by hand. Overall very beautiful and functional and healthier alternative, I like them better than caraway, our place and hexclad,” a Costco shopper adds.