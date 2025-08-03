Attention Costco shoppers: Prices are going down. Over on the Costco website, the warehouse has an entire section devoted to items with “new lower prices,” some of which have dropped permanently and dramatically. From Lego sets to small and large appliances, there is so much money to save on items already priced competitively compared to other stores. Here are the 11 best Costco items with new, lower prices right now.

Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Accessory Pack Bundle

Invest in a vacuum mop, and enjoy clean floors forever. The Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Accessory Pack Bundle is down to $949.99. According to shoppers, it is a pet-friendly gadget. “My old Roomba would repeatedly latch onto to my dog’s fluffy tail, triggering chaos. The dog would drag the Roomba around the house, while the robot laughed maniacally. Then the kids would join in the fray, panicking that the dog would be consumed by the mechanical demon. Who could save us and bring peace to the land? … Princess Narwhal (as we named her). Now all is calm and peaceful. The dog can lie down in peace, without fear. And the children are no longer traumatized by thoughts of their beloved pet being devoured by Roomba the Destroyer. Oh, also, the vacuum / mop cleans well,” one shopper writes.

Henckels Paradigm 3-Piece Skillet Set

It’s always a good time to upgrade your cookware, but especially now. Henckels Paradigm 3-Piece Skillet Set is now just $99.99. “I just picked these up. I wanted to get a Hexclad frying pan since frying pans are pretty much the ONLY thing I need as non-stick, and a friend LOVES his Hexclad. I saw these and figured why not give them a try. They heat very evenly and so far no eggs have stuck to the pan with just a little bit of butter rubbed on before cooking. They get hot NOTICEABLY faster than any pan I have had before. Have not had them long enough to give 5 starts with complete confidence but if they continue to perform as they do right now, then YES, this is a no brainer,” writes a shopper.

SunVilla Cypress 7-piece Fire Modular Outdoor Patio Sectional Set

Summer is winding down, and prices are dropping on outdoor furniture. Costco is offering some of the best deals on everything from outdoor dining sets to sofas. For example, the SunVilla Cypress 7-piece Fire Modular Outdoor Patio Sectional Set is an additional $700 off right now, just $1,299.99. It also qualifies for Costco Direct savings, so if you buy more large-ticket items, you can save more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LEGO Flower Arrangement

Costco has some of the best deals on LEGO. Last month, the LEGO Flower Arrangement was $20 off, $79.99. The same set is $109.99 at Target. This month, it is $10 less, just $69.99. “This looks like it will be beautiful once my granddaughter completes it. Her birthday isn’t until August, but I bought it early because I was afraid that this set would become scarce as time went on. I felt lucky to have snagged it and now have it ready to give to her,” one shopper writes.

NordicTrack T Series 9 Exercise Bike

NordicTrack T Series 9 Exercise Bike is an entry-level bike powered by the company’s epic iFIT technology, and a steal at $499.99. You can access over 10,000 workouts and smart features for a personalized experience and coaching by expert iFIT Trainers. Shoppers approve. “Small and affordable,” writes one. “Easy to ride,” adds another.

KORRES White Tea Eau de Toilette

Costco sells so many Sephora goodies for less. Right now, get KORRES White Tea Eau de Toilette, 1.69 fl oz for just $29.99, or pay $62 everywhere else “The White tea is a light floral scent that captures freshness of spring. It lifts your mood with its soft, blooming fragrance. This one is perfect for a daywear. In general, I like all Korres Eau de Toilettes, and this one is no exception!” a shopper writes.

Ray-Ban 0RB4428 Polarized Sunglasses

Sunglasses for $100 less than everywhere else? Sign me up. Ray-Ban 0RB4428 Polarized Sunglasses are $231 at Sunglasses Hut, but just $118.99 at Costco.

Nutribullet Flip Insulated Portable Blender

Shoppers love the Nutribullet Flip Insulated Portable Blender, now just $39.99. “I have a BlendJet blender and a Dash blender, both rechargeable. I saw this one on sale and just had to get it. I’m so happy with it! I appreciate the extra containers and especially the insulated one. It’s easy to clean and easy to transport. Now for the best part; the motor is so powerful that any greens are completely blended. No more little green things in my teeth! I have no idea how it chops ice because I usually use very cold or partially frozen fruit. I’m a truck driver and I don’t always have access to ice, or healthy meals for that matter. Enter the Nutribullet Flip! I highly recommend it,” one writes.

La Mer The Eye Balm Intense

La Mer is one of the most expensive skincare products in the world, but it is way less at Costco. La Mer The Eye Balm Intense, 0.5 oz, is now just $198.99. “I like this eye cream so far. It seems like reduced my under eye puffiness and makes my eyes feel relaxed and brighter. It produced the result I expected and I will purchase it again. I am just starting to try and like La Mer more all because Costco offers discounted price on this line,” writes one shopper.

Samsung 29 cu. ft. Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision

There are so many kitchen appliances on major sale at Costco. The uber-high-tech Samsung 29 cu. ft. Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision is just $2,899.99 ($1,200 off) and it also qualifies for extra Costco Direct Savings. “This fridge covers all the necessary features but the things that are on top of that make you feel like you’re on the cutting edge. We don’t use the AI fridge contents feature but enjoy the other Smart Hub features like family pictures screen saver, Ring integration, weather, and others. Additionally, the flex space is exactly what we need at this stage in our family growth as we have a freezer in the garage, we use the bottom flex space for the kids’ snacks and fruits. Do not regret this purchase at all,” writes a shopper.

Frigidaire 19.8 cu. ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer with External Temperature Control

Costco shoppers understand the importance of having a standalone freezer to store all the bulk items purchased at the warehouse. The Frigidaire 19.8 cu. ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer with External Temperature Control is $849.99. The price includes $150 savings and is valid through 8/6/25. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings, and includes delivery, installation, haul away, and a two-year warranty.