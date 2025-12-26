Costco just rolled out fresh savings on food, drinks, and essentials worth stocking up on now.

It’s hard to believe there is only a little over a week left in 2025. Costco is here to get the new year off to a strong start. The warehouse has released its latest Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values booklet, valid from now through January 19, 2026, and it is packed with so many excellent deals on everything from food and drinks to paper products and more. What should you shop for before the end of the year? Here are the 11 best Costco items with new savings to grab before the end of the year.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

If a name-brand toilet paper goes on sale, I buy it. Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on major sale. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6.60 off in-warehouse and online.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of unflavored, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. Get it this month for an additional $6 off, $23.99 with a three-item limit.

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

If one of your New Year’s Resolutions is eating more protein, Costco has a sale you shouldn’t miss. Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety pack, 16/6.7 oz is $11.99 after $6 off with an 8-item limit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nurri Milkshake

Nurri Milkshake protein shakes are a more affordable alternative to other brands, and right now they are on sale for $14.99 after $5 off. “These are my wife and I’s favorite tasting ready-to-drink protein shake. Ever since Fairlife went over $30 a case, these have made it into my cart at least once a month,” writes one shopper. “Vanilla tastes like melted low fat vanilla ice cream. The chocolate tastes like chocolate pudding with a different texture. There are rumors a strawberry flavor will be released after this year,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

It’s a good month to stock up on K-Cups. Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, is $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

I recommend stocking up on whatever laundry detergent is on sale at Costco. This month, there are several to choose from Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, the large 152-load bottle, is $5 off. All Free & Clear Plus Liquid Laundry Detergent is also $5 off.

Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink

My favorite energy drink is on sale. Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink Variety Packs, 18/12 fl oz, are $6 off, limited to 10 packs. This includes the Vibe flavors, my favorite.

FIJI Natural Artesian Water

Stock up on name-brand water while it’s on sale. This 24-pack of FIJI Natural Artesian Water

24/500 mL, is $4.50 off with a 10-item limit.

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs are a wildly popular item in the deli section. The larger-than-life meatballs bathe in a delicious Italian sauce and will trick your family members into thinking you spent hours in the kitchen cooking. The 48-ounce box is currently $3.50 off in warehouses, just $10.50 per box.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Chicken tenders are another must-have item. I always keep a bag in the freezer. Not only do my kids eat them with their favorite sauces, but they also make a great quick-fix protein to add to any meal when you’re out of fresh chicken. This five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins is made with white-meat chicken and contains no preservatives. Take $5.50 off.

Ajinomoto Japanese Style Pork & Chicken Gyoza

Costco always has the best deals on dumplings. Get the new Ajinomoto Japanese Style Pork & Chicken Gyoza, 50.9 oz, for $4 off. Shoppers are loving this new variety from the brand that makes the popular fried rice in the freezer section. “I highly recommend this ! So easy to make, no oil needed. But crispy as so juicy. I am going to stock up,” a shopper says.