11 Best Costco Items on Sale Starting Monday

It’s almost that time when Costco drops its best deal promos of the month. We got a sneak peek at the upcoming Member Only Savings & Everyday Values coupon book, filled with the hottest deals on everything from food and drinks to mattresses. This latest batch of deals will be active from August 25 to September 21, so start planning your fall shopping now. Here are the 11 best Costco items going on sale August 25.

Procter & Gamble: Up to $50 in Costco Shop Cards

Costco has a huge Procter & Gamble promo for the next few weeks. Spend up to $200 on select brand items and get up to $50 in Costco Shop cards.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: $6.50 Off

Stock up on toilet paper ASAP! This month, Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on major sale. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6.50 off in-warehouse and online.

Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent: $5 Off

Whenever there is a sale on laundry detergent and fabric softener at Costco, I stock up. This month, Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, the big bottle with enough for 152 loads, is $5 off. Tide PODs are also on sale, $5.40 off.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides: $6 Off

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety of gluten, dairy, and soy-free collagen that is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. This month, take an additional $6 off.

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: $30 Off

Soup dumplings are a delicacy that some Chinese restaurants specialize in. Mila Soup Dumplings are honestly better than most I have eaten at Dim Sum joints. This Xiao Long Bao pack comes with three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. Take $30 off this month, bringing the price down to $69.99

Mars Candy Variety Pack: $7.50 Off

If you like to give out big candy bars on Halloween, stock up on Halloween candy now. This 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off.

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer: $2.50 Off

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer turns your basic coffee or espresso shots into a cafe-worthy delicacy. And, this month, a large bottle of it $2.50 off. There will also be great deals on Starbucks coffee and K-Cups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage: $4 Off

Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage links have amassed a cult following with Costco shoppers, and are perfect for your Labor Day BBQ. Take $4 off starting at the end of the month, just in time for the holiday.

Kirkland Signature Vitamins and Supplements: Up to $4.50 Off

Costco’s pharmacy department is having a major sale. Kirkland Signature Vitamins and supplements, including Vitamins D3, C, B12, and Glucosamine, are up to $4.50 per bottle.

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice & Corn Puffs: $3.50 Off

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice & Corn Puffs are my daughter’s favorite snacks. The 40 bag value pack is already the best deal in town on them, but this month, you can save even more. The box is an additional $3.50 off.

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos: $4 off

Vegetarians and meat eaters agree that Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos are a great meal or quick snack. The microwavable burritos, a freezer section favorite, are an additional $4 off this month.