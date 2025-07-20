7 Best Costco Items on Sale Before the Month Ends

One of the best things about Costco‘s frequent sales and specials is how random the inventory is—a new peanut butter might be on sale and chances are you’ve wanted to try that brand, or a staple you always stock up on might have special pricing. July’s savings are packed with some very impressive bargains, especially for fresh meat and over-the-counter meds, special occasion items and everyday staples. Back-to-school shoppers will also want to glance over some of the sales items, especially lunch boxes. Here are the seven best Costco items to grab on sale before July is over.

Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye

Costco has these amazing Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks for $349.99, down from $469.9—that’s a hefty $120 in savings for a special occasion meal. “All three ribeyes were frozen solid; when I weighed them, they were each over 16 ounces. I slowly thawed one as instructed and then pan-seared it—it was delicious! It was way too much for two people to eat, but I wanted to try it first. I will do it again for a party of four. Special occasion meal deserves a fine red wine,” one Costco shopper said.

Smoked New Zealand King Salmon

Smoked New Zealand King Salmon is on sale for $84.99, down from $109.99, and perfect to enjoy with rice and broccoli, members recommend. “Glad to see this back on offer. The best smoked salmon I’ve ever had,” one happy shopper said. A” delightful light smoke. Not overly salted. Perfect in my opinion,” another commented.

Nutristore Freeze Dried Strawberries

The fan-favorite Nutristore Freeze Dried Strawberries are on sale for $119.99 down from $169.99. “These freeze-dried strawberries are a delicious and healthy snack with no additives,” one Costco shopper said. “The freeze-drying process locks in all the important nutrients without compromising quality or taste, ensuring they stay sweet and crisp.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder

The Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Plus Mushroom powder is on sale for $24.99 down from $35.99. “I mix this in my morning protein shake and kids hot chocolate! Great flavor and mixes in great,” one Costco member said.

Tylenol 8 Hour Arthritis & Joint Pain

Tylenol 8 Hour Arthritis & Joint Pain Extended-Release Acetaminophen is on sale for $20.49 down from $24.49. “Costco is one of the very few that carry the 650 mg dosage,” one shopper said. “Especially great price when on sale. I buy for a retired nun who resides in assisted living & needs daily,” another added.

Force Factor Total Beets Chews

The Force Factor Total Beets Chews are on sale for $15.99 down from $19.99. “Trying these for the first time. They taste great,” one Costco member wrote in the reviews. “Looking forward to seeing if it makes a difference in my blood pressure. I compared these to another popular brand. I ended up choosing Force Factor because of the lower sugar content.”

Japanese A5 Wagyu Striploin Roast

If the Japanese A5 Wagyu Striploin Roast is more to your liking than the Ribeye, Costco is offering it for $449.99, down from $569.99. “Very good quality!” one shopper said. “You can cut it into 6 steaks easily and enjoy them one at a time. Because of its rich flavor and melting in your mouth texture, one 16 oz steak is plenty enough for 3-4 people to share. Seasoning with the sea salt and grounded black pepper, then grill it on a hot plate, after two sides are browned and crispy, brown the edges too, then cut it into strips to brown the remaining edges too. Each bite is an experience! Try it!”