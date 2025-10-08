7 Best Costco Items to “Stock Up and Save” This Week

I regularly peruse the Costco website. Today, I noticed a new type of promo at the warehouse: a “stock up and save” sale. From August 18 until August 31 while supplies last, if you buy five items from a selected bunch, you can save an additional $30. Here are the best 7 Costco items to “stock up and save.”

Orgain Wonder Gut Greens, Strawberry Lemonade

Drink your probiotics! Orgain Wonder Gut Greens, Strawberry Lemonade, 25 Stick Packs are

$29.99 and included in the promo. You can 25 organic greens and 50 superfoods, a total of one billion CFU probiotics, and five grams fiber per pack. "Very delicious. It's good when you use cold water as well! You don't have to use cold water it's also inexpensive. It does what it says!" writes a shopper.

Nature Made Advanced Multivitamin Gummies for Her

A bunch of Nature Made vitamins are included in the promo, so stock up on your nutritional needs. Advanced Multivitamin Gummies for Her, 195 Count, Magnesium, and Zero Sugar Vitamin B-12 Gummies are a few that we saw.

Natural Vitality Calm Magnesium Citrate

Natural Vitality Calm Magnesium Citrate comes with 240 gummies, which shoppers say have a calming effect. The bottle is $25.99 after $7 off in addition to the stock up and save promo. “I started taking these gummies to help me sleep. As a woman that is menopausal, my sleep is interrupted and fitful. I take one before I go to bed. I know go into REM sleep because I feel rested. Great product!!” one writes.

A&D Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter

Are you in need of a pulse oximeter? The A&D Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter is $34.99 and FSA eligible. “Easy to use and very accurate results. Good price,” writes a shopper. “Mobile App useful for recording results,” adds another.

PureRelief Ultra-Wide Microplush Heating Pad

This super-sized heating pad, PureRelief Ultra-Wide Microplush Heating Pad, is a hit with shoppers. Get it for $29.99. “I absolutely love my ultra-wide microplush heating pad. I have neck and back issues and this heating pad is large enough to take care of both. Awesome. It has three heating levels which is also a plus. I feel totally relaxed and pain free after lying on this heating pad for an hour or more. Excellent quality too,” writes a shopper.

OPTI-FREE PureMoist Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution

Stock up on contact solution! OPTI-FREE PureMoist Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution, 32 Ounces is a steal. In addition to the $4.50 instant savings, the price lowered to $24.49, it is “stock up and save” eligible. “Shipped free to my house in great condition,” writes a shopper.

Bloom Greens & Superfoods Strawberry Kiwi Flavored Powder

You can get Bloom at Target but you will pay more. Bloom Greens & Superfoods Strawberry Kiwi Flavored Powder, 50 Servings, is $39.99 at Costco and made with fruits & vegetables, pre & probiotics, digestive enzymes, antioxidants and fiber. “I’ve been buying this in much smaller containers from 🎯 – this is a way better deal. My own anecdotal evidence is that using this all school year has kept me from getting the onslaught of viruses that have gone through our school. Maybe it’s just a piece of mind that I am getting some greens every day when I know certain days I definitely don’t eat enough of them,” a shopper writes.