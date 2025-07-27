11 Best Costco Items to Grab Before End-of-Month

Memorial Day weekend seemed like it was just yesterday. But alas, here we are in the final week of July. Costco has been running some seriously impressive sales all month, a few of which are ending soon. In case you haven’t thrown them in your cart, here are the 11 best Costco items to grab before the end of the month.

Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage

This month, Costco offers a great deal on the TikTok viral Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage. Get 12 bottles of the Strawberry Acai refresher, “with accents of passionfruit combined with creamy coconutmilk,” online for an additional $5 off, just a little over $1 a bottle. The drink is even less if you can find it in the store.

Pizzeria DeLuna Authentic Italian Stone-fired Pizza Pack

If you want to experience pizza night at home that transports you to Italy, order this six-pack of Pizzeria DeLuna Authentic Italian Stone-fired Pizza Pack, a total of 5.75 lbs of pizza. Right now the pack is $20 off, or $79.99, about $13 a pizza. “After spending the summer in Italy, we were looking for an authentic Italian Pizza. This is it!” one shopper says. “I really like this pizza! Very fresh tasting, crust is crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Savory sauce and a nice blend of herbs and cheese. Very authentic tasting to me, although I have not had pizza from Napoli, I have had pizza in Rome and Sicily. I will definitely order this again,” another said.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers, 3-Pack

If you are back-to-school shopping, don’t miss this great deal on Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers. A three-pack of blue, purple, and green lunchboxes is $10 off, $29.99 – just $10 a box – until the end of the month. On Amazon, a single one is $29.99. “These have been our favorite lunch containers for years. We are still using the one we purchased 4 years ago and wanted to add more to make lunches even easier. We wash the trays in the dishwasher and the box by hand. They’re a great size for kids, and they don’t leak! You CAN fit a whole sandwich in the largest section if you cut it in half and stack it,” one person says.

Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips

Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips are a healthier snack option. This month, the 36-count is $4.50 off. “The absolute best tasting chips,” says one shopper. “These little bags are addictive, but with avocado oil they are the best for you of something not the best to eat all the time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker makes 38 lbs of ice nuggets at a time and is my favorite purchase of the year. Right now, it is $100 of,f bringing the price down to $469.99. “I have been eyeing one of these for over 5 years and could never justify paying $600+ for a countertop ice maker. My sister has one and loves it and I’ve read many many reviews about how great they are,” one reviewer says. “After a few weeks of use I can say it was a fantastic decision to get this. An enormous upgrade from my two little ice trays I’ve been using for 6 years. This machine kicks out perfect ice and helps keep the party going with plenty of ice for several drinks with the ability to kick out new ice very fast.”

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

If you have ever been to the Windy City, you can appreciate the goodness of Giordano’s Chicago Pizza. I was shocked to find frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza, one of the most delicious deep-dish pizzas on the planet, in the freezer section. You can order a three-pack with one pepperoni, cheese, and sausage for $20 off or $69.99, about $23 a pizza.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Poppi Soda, Variety Pack

Poppi Soda, one of the leading brands in the healthy soda movement, is available at Costco for so much less than Whole Foods or other stores. Right now, this 15-count variety pack is $5 off. I will be stocking up and throwing a few packs in my cart.

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

The BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $50 off this month, is a game-changer for pet owners. “I bought this to replace an older Bissell and this is a huge improvement. It cleans great and it is easy to clean the machine. The simple plastic cleaning tool in itself is a invaluable. The 2 tanks are easy to thoroughly clean so I can avoid buildup of all unwanted fur and dirt in the collection tank as well as soap residue in the cleaning tank. The tray is ingenious for making sure the machine is clean before storage and it keeps drips off the floor. Also as advertised it is light and easily manueverable. It has plenty of weight to stay in contact with the floor. My carpet hasn’t been this clean in years,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Diapers are on major sale this month at Costco. Save up to $10 on Kirkland Signature diapers until 7/27; all diapers are on sale. The size 1, 96-count box is $4 off, just $10.99 including shipping and handling. Size 2, 112 diapers, are $5 off, or $14.99, while sizes 3 to 6 are $10 off, or $29.99.

Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks

Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks aren’t available in the Costco food court. However, you can save big on the famous hot dogs in the store’s refrigerator section. This pack comes with 28 beef franks, seven per pack. They are on sale through the end of the month for $4 off.

Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill

Costco shoppers are big fans of the affordable Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill. Usually, it is $999.99, but in July, get it for $150 cheaper, just $849.99. Shoppers maintain that it is better than treadmills that cost over $3,0000. “I LOVE this one. Now I have dedicated indoor space, so I don’t fold it or move it. It’s solid and feels like a commercial treadmill from the gym. It has a simple screen and interface that doesn’t require a subscription. It starts up quick, has the fast adjust buttons for speed and incline and a cool dial. It has the incline and larger belt I wanted from my big Nordic track but the simplicity of the walking pad. This thing is awesome! Costco delivery carefully moved into the back room, assembled it all, hauled away the trash without leaving any mess. Highly recommend this treadmill.”